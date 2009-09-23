Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Malay Chinese Takeaway (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4
Photograph: David Cheng
Photograph: David Cheng
Advertising

Time Out says

Believe the bib. When there are this many business workers prepared to wear a plastic bib at lunchtime, you know this is a laksa worth investigating. Weekday lunchtimes are always chaotic, with a queue of laksa lovers often trailing out the door. There are 11 laksa variations on the menu at Malay Chinese, but most punters stick with the standard chicken laksa ($8.70) or prawn ($9.60). You can also mix it up with beef ($8.70), bean curd ($8.70) and king prawns ($11.50). The coconut broth is thick, spicy and flecked with orange chilli oil. Only the brave (or foolish) attempt to slurp a bowl of these fat slippery rice noodles without bib protection. There’s a regular menu of Malaysian and Chinese dishes, but it’s the daily specials that you want to keep an eye on. Har mee ($9.50) is not for the faint-hearted: rice vermicelli and Hokkien noodles nestle with fish cake, prawns, pork and water spinach in a murky broth made from prawn shells and pork bones. Assam laksa ($9.50) is another highlight. It’s a clear hot and sour noodle soup made with mackerel, pineapple and mint and free from coconut milk. Check the website to find out the daily specials for the upcoming fortnight.

Written by Helen Yee

Details

Address:
Shop 1, 50-58 Hunter St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
02 9231 6788
Opening hours:
Mon - Fri 11am-7.30pm; Sat 11am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!