Dominated by an ocean-facing street lined with buzzing bars and casual cafés busy with surfers fresh from the ocean, Terrigal – one of the largest beach towns in the Central Coast region – is a place that sings “holiday” from its sea-facing rooftops. So despite being just an hour-and-a-half drive from Sydney, this is a town that will set you straight into vacation mode. If you’ve only got a weekend to spare, we’re here to help – with a 48-hour guide to a good time in Tezza.



If you leave Sydney straight after work, you should be able to make it to town by 7pm – the perfect time to settle in for oysters and Champagne at Meribella bar, the handsome, architecturally-designed bar on the first floor of the historic Crowne Plaza Hotel. If you’re pushing the boat out, move nextdoor for dinner at Meribella restaurant – a Gatsby-coded space serving up a careful, refined menu celebrating local produce. Keen for something more low-key to kick off the weekend? Next door, you’ll find Terrigal Beach Housel – an indoor-outdoor venue serving up big beach club energy (and excellent seafood platters) by day, and good old-fashioned pub vibes once the sun sets. Settle in with a schooner and a schnitty and you’ll find it hard to believe that Sydney is less than two hours down the coast.

Photograph: Supplied | Terrigal Beach House





Booking a room at the Crowne Plaza will situate you right in the centre of town, and after a weekend staying in their Pacific Suite, we can vouch for this hotel as a place that can make holiday dreams come true. Breakfast in bed overlooking the waves? No problem. Champagne in the hot tub? Easy.

Mornings in Terrigal should start with coffee, and Aromas on Sea nails it. After a swim or two (either in the hotel pool, the ocean or the sheltered rockpool), head for breakfast at Bellyfish – a charming family-run café serving up excellent avo on toast and next-level crab fritters.

Once you’re fuelled for the day, make your way along the boardwalk towards the boat ramp on the south side of town. Here, you can join the Terrigal Ocean Tours team for some seabound exploration – best during whale season when you’ll likely spot some beautiful gentle giants punctuating the glittering water.



Photograph: Supplied



Back on dry land, take the ten-minute drive to Distillery Botanica, a magical oasis of carefully tended grounds overlooking the hinterland. Find a table in the garden outside the surreal mud-brick building that houses Bar Botanica, and take in the garden serenity with a round of cocktails and a loaded mortadella sandwich.



Once you’ve lined your stomach, you can make your way through the gardens to the award-winning distillery. The light-flooded space plays host to regular spirit tastings and workshops with a team of friendly, super-knowledgeable distillers. Our advice? Try the coffee and rum liqueur, and buy a few bottles to take back to the hotel for a nightcap after dinner from the Crowne Plaza’s in-room menu – it’s the perfect after-dinner delight.

If you’re ready for some Sunday morning exercise, it’s worth exploring the stunning national parkland that surrounds the area. There are dozens of incredible bushwalks deep in the hinterland and weaving along the coastline, so choose your fighter from this guide put together by the Crowne Plaza team, and set out into the open air. We opted for The Coast Walking Track, and lost three hours wandering through the bush along a winding cliff-top track bordered by sparkling ocean.

On the way out of town, pick up lunch from 31 Fish Terrigal – nothing says “weekend away” like fish and chips from the paper packet.

