The best waterslides in Sydney

Located next to Manly Sealife Centre at the end of the wharf, Manly Waterworks is a tiny water park with three short water slides. As long as you measure up to 1.1m-tall, it's the perfect way to combine all the fun of a water park with a day at the beach.
It's a truth universally acknowledged that waterslides make everything better. Whether you are after mega slides, huge tunnels or epic wave pools, we've found the six best waterparks in Sydney that offer up the most incredible waterslides, with each one of these locations guaranteed to make a serious splash this summer.