The best waterslides in Sydney

In the warmer months, Aquatopia opens the floodgates to a world of aquatic adventures for all ages. There’s everything from a toddlers’ splash pool to the brand new 20-metre water slide. This thrilling ride will include a triple lane section for racing your friends and a free-fall drop slide for brave, thrill-seeking water rats. Also in the (water)works is a giant water-filled bubble that riders can roll around in for a fun washing machine effect. Regular park-goers will be happy to return to existing rides this swimming season, like the three classic waterslides, the aqua tower and surfing ride.