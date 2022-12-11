Sydney
Wet 'n' Wild Sydney

The best waterslides in Sydney

Nothing, bar nothing, is more fun than a Sydney waterslide

Emma Joyce
Maya Skidmore
It's a truth universally acknowledged that waterslides make everything better. Whether you are after mega slides, huge tunnels or epic wave pools, we've found the six best waterparks in Sydney that offer up the most incredible waterslides, with each one of these locations guaranteed to make a serious splash this summer. 

Want to keep your kids entertained in Sydney this summer? Check out our guide to all the best things for kids to do in Sydney these summer holidays, or, if you are in the mood for a simple swim, take them (and yourself) to one of Sydney's best swimming pools for kids and families

Manly Waterworks

Manly Waterworks

  • Museums
  • Manly

Located next to Manly Sealife Centre at the end of the wharf, Manly Waterworks is a tiny water park with three short water slides. As long as you measure up to 1.1m-tall, it's the perfect way to combine all the fun of a water park with a day at the beach.

Jamberoo Action Park

Jamberoo Action Park

  • Things to do
  • Wollongong

Just one-hour's drive from Sydney, Jamberoo has 13 water rides and attractions including the scary Funnel Web. It's one for the bigger kids, as riders on the Funnel Web can reach speeds of 30km an hour as they shoot through long, fast water tunnels.

Ryde Aquatic Leisure Centre

Ryde Aquatic Leisure Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Ryde

Not only does this aquatic centre have an Olympic-sized pool for adults, but it has super facilities for kids too. There's a giant, 56-metre waterslide, a wave pool, bubble whirlpools, a rapid river and a paddling pool for bubs.

Aquatopia Water Park
Photograph: Supplied

Aquatopia Water Park

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks
  • Prairiewood

In the warmer months, Aquatopia opens the floodgates to a world of aquatic adventures for all ages. There’s everything from a toddlers’ splash pool to the brand new 20-metre water slide. This thrilling ride will include a triple lane section for racing your friends and a free-fall drop slide for brave, thrill-seeking water rats. Also in the (water)works is a giant water-filled bubble that riders can roll around in for a fun washing machine effect. Regular park-goers will be happy to return to existing rides this swimming season, like the three classic waterslides, the aqua tower and surfing ride.

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sydney Olympic Park

Loop, loop, splash! When it's really hot, stay out of the sun and get yourself indoors. That's right, we said inside. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre is a great indoor pool and there's a spiralling waterslide and kids pool. 

Raging Waters Sydney

Raging Waters Sydney

  • Sport and fitness
  • Prospect

Saving the best till last – it's gotta be the 360Rush, a mammoth set of duelling slides that each loop a full 360 degrees. Climb six storeys to the top, then race ya mate down the slide. You'll hit speeds of up to 60km/h. Which in water-slide-speed terms, is pretty darn fast. 

Tire 'em out...

