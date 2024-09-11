5 unique festivals happening in Tokyo this long September 13-16 weekend

Japan may have issued its first autumn leaves forecast of the year, but Tokyo is still very much in summer mode – more so this weekend as the city is gearing up to host a whole lot of festivals. With Monday September 16 being a public holiday (Respect for the Aged Day), there’s just so much to do in Tokyo over the long weekend that there’s no need to even get out of the city for day trips.

If you’re looking for traditional shrine events, check out the Fukagawa Jugoya Moon Viewing Festival, Nezu Shrine Grand Festival and Kichijoji Autumn Festival. For something more unique, we’ve picked five festivals where you can watch sumo wrestling and horseback archery, see a realistic giant moon up-close, marvel at huge lantern floats from Aomori, and catch a Brazilian Samba carnival right in front of Sensoji Temple.

Photo: Nuvisage/Dreamstime An undated photo of a previous nebuta festival

September 12-14

Shibuya’s very own Nebuta Festival, which was revived last year after a nine-year hiatus, is taking over Inokashira and Center-gai shopping streets.

For the duration of the festival, large floats handcrafted in Aomori by Nebuta artist Rika Tsukamoto will be exhibited on Inokashira-dori near Ikea Shibuya. However, the main highlight is the Nebuta float parade along Center-gai (‘basketball street’) at 5.30pm on Saturday September 14.

Expect to see elaborate floats lit up in vibrant colours as they are carried around by local volunteers, accompanied by a large procession of dancers and musicians.

Photo: 'Museum of the Moon' (2022), Luke Jerram

September 13-29

Now in its third edition, the annual Moon Art Night Shimokita spans several venues in Shimokitazawa. Exhibits include an outdoor moon installation by UK artist Luke Jerram, whose giant floating model features striking details of the moon’s surface as captured by Nasa. This particular installation – titled 'Museum of the Moon' – is set to be on show every day at the vacant lot of the Shimokita Senrogai complex.

The festival is also hosting Tasmania-based artist Amanda Parer again this year, whose luminous inflatables of white rabbits will be installed near Shimokitazawa Shotengai shopping street.

A new addition this year, Sydney-based design studio Atelier Sisu is participating with a colourful installation reminiscent of a moonbow (rainbow created from moonlight), titled 'Elysian Arcs'. The giant inflatable arches will be on display at the Bonus Track complex.

Photo: Kobby Dagan/Dreamstime

September 15

Approximately 15 teams of elaborately attired dancers flood the streets of Asakusa for Japan's largest samba carnival. These exuberant dance teams are largely from the Greater Tokyo region, and they will be shaking their tail feathers to the Brazilian beat as they parade along Kaminarimon-dori in front of Sensoji Temple's iconic red lantern.

First held in 1981 in an attempt to revitalise the neighbourhood, the Asakusa Samba Festival is now one of Tokyo's more popular late-summer events. Every year, it attracts half a million spectators.

The carnival begins at noon. Do note that selfie sticks, chairs and tripods are not allowed within the spectator areas by the side of the road. You can check out the detailed map for the parade route here and read up on the participating teams here.

Photo: Suya/Pixta

September 14-15

This annual autumn matsuri (festival) takes place at Setagaya Hachimangu, which is one of Setagaya ward’s larger shrines, well known for its dohyo (sumo ring). Expect hono-sumo matches on Saturday at 2pm, followed by a host of festivities at 3pm.

On Sunday, you can catch the mikoshi (portable shrine) parade as it enters the shrine grounds at noon. As with all festivals in Tokyo, there will be stalls offering street food such as fried noodles as well as grilled items.

Photo: calcium01/Pixta

September 14-16

Discover the ancient art of yabusame horseback archery at Kamakura’s majestic Tsurugaoka Hachimangu shrine. This annual festival, which stretches over three days from September 14 to 16, features a unique competition on the last day, where you can watch horseback archers dressed in hunting attire from the Kamakura period (1185-1333) shoot three targets while riding a horse at full speed.

Other notable events include the Shinko-sai on September 15, in which Tsurugaoka Hachimangu’s enshrined deities are carried out on mikoshi portable shrines by the parishioners for a grand parade. The procession runs along Wakamiya Oji Street towards Ni no Torii gate.

For more things to do, see our curated list of Tokyo weekend events.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here’s the official 2024 autumn leaves forecast for Japan

The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is finally opening this October

Kyoto's Kurodani Temple is opening its private garden for a limited time this autumn

Hello Kitty is opening a café in Tokyo for her 50th anniversary

teamLab is opening a new permanent exhibition at a rice terrace in Ibaraki

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.