A thanksgiving spread on a table
Photograph: Courtesy Lettuce Entertain You
Photograph: Courtesy Lettuce Entertain You

The best restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Chicago

No need to sweat in the kitchen all day long—these spots are serving sumptuous holiday feasts.

Jeffy Mai
Written by Jeffy Mai
Editor, Time Out Chicago
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 28 and it’s time to start making plans. This year, let the experts handle all of the hard work while you and your loved ones sit back and enjoy a scrumptious holiday spread. Many Chicago restaurants, some of which are among the best in the city, will be offering special menus for the occasion. Whether you’re looking for a traditional turkey feast with all the fixins or want to switch things up with steak and fried chicken, the following places are up to the task. So add “not having to prepare a large family meal” to the list of things to be thankful for by securing a spot at the best Chicago restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Just don’t wait too long—they’ll book up quickly.

Time Out Market Chicago

Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving feasts

1. Prime & Provisions

  • Steakhouse
  • Loop
  • price 2 of 4
Prime & Provisions
Prime & Provisions
Photo: Mark Ballogg

Show the family how thankful you are this year by taking them to DineAmic Hospitality's opulent steakhouse. You’ll get to feast on a grand buffet, featuring a raw bar, a succulent carved meats station, decadent sides and indulgent desserts, for $105 per adult and $35 for children ages 7-12.

Book on OpenTable.

Book online
3. Travelle at the Langham, Chicago

  • Mediterranean
  • River North
  • price 4 of 4
Travelle at the Langham, Chicago
Travelle at the Langham, Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Eugene Galdones/The Langham, Chicago

For the most extravagant holiday experience, check out Travelle at the Langham’s Thanksgiving Champagne brunch buffet, featuring charcuterie and artisan cheeses, seafood platters, a carving station, sparkling wine, delectable desserts and more ($265 per adult, $85 per child). If you prefer a later meal, celebrate with a dinner buffet boasting Thanksgiving classics, desserts and inventive craft cocktails ($265 per adult, $85 per child). 

Book on Tock.

Book online

4. Shaw’s Crab House

  • Seafood
  • River North
Shaw's Crab House
Shaw’s Crab House
Photograph: Courtesy Lettuce Entertain You

Our go-to spot for seafood, Shaw's Crab House is a Chicago classic. Choose from two seating experiences: the traditional white-tablecloth–equipped dining room or the lively oyster bar, where you'll find us sucking down bivalves, cracking open crab claws and dunking lobster tails in butter. The menu also includes a terrific lobster roll, bound up with the barest hint of mayo, and sushi and sashimi. Pair your seafood feast with a local beer or a classic martini, which goes perfectly with oysters.

Book online
5. Fioretta

  • Steakhouse
  • West Loop
  • price 3 of 4
Fioretta
Fioretta
Photograph: Courtesy DineAmic Hospitality

DineAmic Hospitality’s posh Italian steakhouse is serving a four-course tasting menu on Thanksgiving. To start, guests can choose from seasonal burrata, meatballs, shrimp scampi and butternut squash soup, followed by a Fioretta chopped salad or Caesar salad. For the third course, diners have options including filet mignon, organic turkey with wild rice stuffing and macaroni alla vodka. And to finish, indulge in olive oil cake, tiramisu, lemon meringue pie or a variety of sorbettos. The price is $95 per person.

Book on OpenTable.

Book online

6. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

  • Seafood
  • River North
  • price 3 of 4
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Photograph: Courtesy Lettuce Entertain You

Join Lettuce Entertain You’s elegant steakhouse for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Guests can look forward to sliced turkey breast with leg and thigh confit and pan gravy; stuffing; mashed potatoes; citrus cranberry relish; green beans; and butternut squash with toasted marshmallow. A slice of pumpkin chiffon pie caps off the holiday special, which is priced at $74.95 for adults and $39.95 for children ages 5-12. In addition, the regular dinner menu will also be available. 

Book on OpenTable.

Book online
7. Cindy's

  • Contemporary American
  • Loop
  • price 3 of 4
Cindy's
Cindy's
Photograph: Courtesy Cindy's

Enjoy breathtaking views of the city with Thanksgiving dinner when you dine at the Chicago Athletic Association’s rooftop restaurant. Cindy’s will offer delicious seasonal starters, sides and entrees, as well as a special turkey plate with all the fixins. Menu highlights include chilled king crab and lobster, a “Not So Seret” burger, fall squash mafaldine and sweet potato sticky buns. 

Book on Resy.

Book online

8. I|O Godfrey

  • Lounges
  • River North
I|O Godfrey
I|O Godfrey
Photograph: Courtesy The Godfrey

For insatiable appetites, the Godfrey Hotel Chicago has just the offering for you—a Thanksgiving buffet. Treat yourself to a bountiful spread of turkey, prime rib, grilled salmon, and a bevy of sides. Then finish it off with a slice of pie, apple and pear crumble, tiramisu or chocolate-covered strawberries. It’s priced at $65 per adult and $15 for children under 12.

Book on Tock.

Book online
9. The Smith

  • Steakhouse
  • River North
The Smith
The Smith
Photograph: Courtesy The Smith

The New York export lets diners choose their own adventure with a three-course prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving. For the entree, diners can pick between turkey pot pie, braised turkey leg and roasted turkey breast, or opt for a non-poultry option. All tables will receive apple brioche stuffing, crispy Brussels sprouts and cranberry orange jam as well. Dinner is priced at $82 per person. 

Book on OpenTable.

Book online

10. Olio e Più

  • Italian
  • River North
Olio e Più
Olio e Più
Photograph: Courtesy of Sandy Noto

Let River North’s Olio e Piu put an Italian spin on your Thanksgiving feast. The restaurant will offer a host of specials, including mixed squash soup ($16), mozzarella and roasted chicory ($18), tagliatelle ai funghi e timo ($26), roasted turkey with fixins ($30) and Caramelized pumpkin Tatin ($18).

Book on OpenTable.

Book online
11. River Roast

  • Contemporary American
  • River North
River Roast
River Roast
Photograph: Courtesy River Roast

Situated along the Chicago River, River Roast provides gorgeous views paired with contemporary American tavern fare. On Thanksgiving, the restaurant is serving a menu for $75 per person ($35 for children under 6) that includes a charcuterie and cheese board, roasted turkey, mac and cheese, crispy Brussels sprouts with prosciutto, whipped yukon potatoes, pumpkin pie and more. The offerings are also available for carryout.

Book on OpenTable.

Book online

12. La Grande Boucherie

  • French
  • River North
La Grande Boucherie
La Grande Boucherie
Photograph: Sandy Noto

Add some French flair to your holiday meal at La Grande Boucherie, which will offer several specials on Thanksgiving. Complement the escargots and beef bourguignon with roasted butternut squash velouté ($20), watercress and blue cheese salad ($24), roasted turkey plate ($47) or caramelized pumpkin Tatin ($18). 

Book on OpenTable.

Book online
13. Cafe Robey

  • American
  • Wicker Park
Cafe Robey
Cafe Robey
Photograph: Courtesy Cafe Robey

Head to Cafe Robey in Wicker Park for a Thanksgiving meal served buffet-style. The festive spread will include roasted turkey, roasted cauliflower with caper pesto, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, sweet potato cheesecake and more. It’s priced at $70 per person. 

Book on Resy.

Buy ticket

14. Adorn Bar & Restaurant

  • Global
  • Streeterville
Adorn Bar & Restaurant
Adorn Bar & Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Adorn Bar & Restaurant

Adorn inside the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago will delight guests with a cozy Gobble and Gather feast that celebrates the season. Enjoy favorites like roasted butternut bisque, slow-roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, and herb-crusted Colorado lamb chops with mint jelly. For lighter options, the chilled seafood bar will feature Alaskan king crab, oysters and poached lobster tail. The cost is $265 per adult and $85 for children.

Book on OpenTable.

Book online
15. Brass Tack

  • American
  • Rush & Division
Brass Tack
Brass Tack
Photograph: Mike Ando Photography

The Waldorf Astoria’s Brass Tack is whipping up a prix fixe menu showcasing American classics with a twist. Starters will include a choice of butternut squash and apple velouté or autumn salad, while entrees offer roasted turkey breast, porcini ribeye, roasted sea bass or root veggies risotto. If that’s not enough, dig into an eight-layer cake with vanilla Saint-Domingue filling and Fleur de Sel crumbs.

Book on OpenTable.

Book online

16. Rosebud

  • Italian
  • River North
Rosebud
Rosebud
Photograph: Courtesy Rosebud

Italian mainstay Rosebud will offer a four-course menu on Thanksgiving at all its locations. Guests can enjoy vegetarian minestrone, a house salad, roasted turkey with sides, and pecan or pumpkin pie. It’s priced at $52 per person. 

Book on OpenTable.

Book online
17. Eataly

  • Italian
  • River North
Eataly
Eataly
Photograph: Courtesy Eataly

For the first time ever, Italian emporium Eataly will be open on Thanksgiving and offering a special menu at two of its eateries: La Pizza & La Pasta and Vino & …. Guests have the option of a two-course menu with choice of one antipasto and one Pasta or one main course for $49, or a three-course menu with choice of one antipasto, one pasta and one main course for $55. A la carte offerings will also be available.

Book on OpenTable.

Book online

18. Two Fish Crab Shack

  • Seafood
  • Grand Boulevard
  • price 2 of 4

In the spirit of the season, Bronzeville’s Two Fish Crab Shack is hosting its eighth annual free Thanksgiving dinner. This year’s menu will include roast turkey, turkey chops, pot roast, lamb chops, fried chicken, baked chicken, salmon, crab legs and a host of sides. The event is free to all and available on a first come, first served basis until supplies last, starting at noon.

Order online
