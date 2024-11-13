The best restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Chicago

Thanksgiving is coming up on November 28 and it’s time to start making plans. This year, let the experts handle all of the hard work while you and your loved ones sit back and enjoy a scrumptious holiday spread. Many Chicago restaurants, some of which are among the best in the city, will be offering special menus for the occasion. Whether you’re looking for a traditional turkey feast with all the fixins or want to switch things up with steak and fried chicken, the following places are up to the task. So add “not having to prepare a large family meal” to the list of things to be thankful for by securing a spot at the best Chicago restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Just don’t wait too long—they’ll book up quickly.

