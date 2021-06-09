Summer is nearly over and Chicago's chefs are providing plenty of new options as we ease into fall in Chicago. The best new restaurants in Chicago include Lee Wolen's new Italian restaurant in the West Loop and the first of five new Chicago concepts from chef José Andrés. As you begin to plan your autumn dining schedule, we want to help you track down some fresh spots to sample. That's why we've assembled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago that have opened their doors in recent months. Don't forget to call ahead for reservations, bring along a mask and tip generously as you explore these fresh options.

RECOMMENDED: Discover more of the best restaurants in Chicago