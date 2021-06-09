The latest project from the Boka Group and Chef Lee Wolen (Boka) takes over the former home of Bellemore, serving Italian dishes in an ornate space where diners sit under an arched pergola draped in greenery or flowing sheets of fabric that hang from the ceiling. You'll find crispy arancini, salads, homemade pastas, pizzas, meats and veggies on the menu—including Wolen's signature chicken parmigiana, topped with fire roasted tomato sauce and buffalo mozzarella. Lesser known Italian and West Coast Italian wineries are the focus Alla Vita's bottle list—and theere are cocktails (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) for those who don't need a glass of red or white with their meal. Don't forget to save room for a slice of tiramisu!
Summer is nearly over and Chicago's chefs are providing plenty of new options as we ease into fall in Chicago. The best new restaurants in Chicago include Lee Wolen's new Italian restaurant in the West Loop and the first of five new Chicago concepts from chef José Andrés. As you begin to plan your autumn dining schedule, we want to help you track down some fresh spots to sample. That's why we've assembled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago that have opened their doors in recent months. Don't forget to call ahead for reservations, bring along a mask and tip generously as you explore these fresh options.
