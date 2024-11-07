The best food tours in Chicago

There have been plenty of TV shows set in Chicago—but few have captured the highs and lows of working in the city’s restaurant industry like The Bear has. The series, which has won 21 Emmys throughout its three-season run so far, focuses on a fictional sandwich shop/high-end Chicago restaurant, but also features plenty of real eateries that fans can visit.

Yes, Chef! Chicago: A Bear-Inspired Food Tour takes guests to many of the real places actually shown on screen, including Mr. Beef, a River North institution where the show’s exterior restaurant shots are filmed, as well as other local favorites like Margie’s Candies. The bus tour, which is more than three hours long, costs $129 per person. While the show originally revolved around an Italian beef joint, vegetarians don’t need to fear—the tour can accommodate vegetarian diets with advance notice.