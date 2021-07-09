Best Instagram and photography spots in Hong Kong
Picking the best picture-perfect spot in Hong Kong is tough. After all, our city is practically built for Instagram. There are amazing places to admire the sunset, beautiful architecture, scenic cycling routes, and a ton of colourful photography places – what more do you need? So, to help make things easier for you, here are some of the most famous, must-visit Instagram spots (along with some hidden gems) in town. We'll be updating the list regularly too, so be sure to hit that bookmark button!
Before you head off to each spot, remember to be respectful of places like housing estates and don’t disturb its residents, if an area is closed off then don’t force your way in, and always pick up after yourselves when you leave!
Jump to a section:
New Territories & outlying islands
Hong Kong Island
Art Lane
In an attempt to revitalise certain old buildings in Sai Ying Pun and to add kudos to some fancy new residential complexes – thanks, land developers – Ki Ling Lane and Chung Ching Street (next to MTR exit B3) were given a colourful facelift to create Art Lane. Numerous vibrantly coloured murals now decorate the facade of buildings in the area. Whether you’re looking for a kaleidoscopic canvas for your next selfie or you’re simply interested in seeing the neighbourhood in a new light, Art Lane should be a port of call on your next street art tour around Hong Kong.
Cape D’Aguilar
Cape D’Aguilar, at the southeastern tip of Hong Kong Island, provides a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of the city’s skyscrapers. The lighthouse is a declared monument of Hong Kong and a fortunate survivor of history. However, it’s the magnificent ocean views, incredible mountains, and Insta-worthy sunsets that are the real draw here.
Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum
Located in Kom Tong Hall, Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum is a must-visit at least once in your life. The museum holds a vast array of free exhibitions, memorabilia, and relics of the first provisional president of the Republic of China. You’ll learn about Dr Sun Yat-sen's education in Hong Kong, his revolutionary ideas, and of course, get in tons of great snaps inside the colonial structure.
Man Mo Temple
Located close to the many nearby antique stores that dot both Hollywood and Cat street, Man Mo Temple is a Grade I historic building and a declared national monument. A place of worship dedicated to the King Emperor Man (the Civil God) and Holy King Emperor Kwan (the Material God), the atmosphere created by the heavy clouds of incense is a world away from the bustle of Central racing past outside.
Rich View Terrace
If you’re looking for the perfect Instagram background or even an edgy headshot, look no further than this geometric rainbow pattern over on Square Street. Created by Pasha Wais, the surrounding section of Rich View Terrace is covered entirely by diagonal shapes painted in a spectrum of colours.
Sai Wan Swimming Shed
The Sai Wan Swimming Shed is the only swimming shed in Hong Kong still open to the public. Carefully tucked away from the sprawl of nearby high-rise buildings, this gem offers a picturesque view of crashing waves and seaside views.
Tai Kwun
Tai Kwun is a popular gathering ground for locals and visitors alike for its stunning colonial architecture as well as the abundance of food and drink options available. Aim your camera at the open courtyard from anywhere and you're bound to capture a great photo for the 'gram. You can also head inside the JC Contemporary art gallery and snap a pic of the beautiful spiral staircase. For a fantastic Instagram shot, tell a friend to take a candid snapshot of you walking down the stairs.
The Repulse Bay
Resembling the architectural style of European resort towns, The Repulse Bay is a residential complex with a series of recreation facilities built on the historic Repulse Bay Hotel. The vintage and royal design of the building exudes an elegant grandeur that will not only make your heart flutter, but will also keep your hands busy pressing the shutter button on the camera.
Western District Public Cargo Working Area
These days, the distinctly unromantic sounding Western District Public Cargo Working Area is more commonly referred to as the ‘Instagram Pier'. Not even officially a public area, the location is popular for its sunset views, gritty-looking cargo containers, and bamboo scaffolding.
Yik Cheong Building (Monster Building)
Known for its industrial and residential complexes, Quarry Bay is an ideal spot to capture Hong Kong’s famed urban density. Yik Cheong Building and Montane Mansion are the most well-known locations and were featured in movies like Ghost in the Shell and Transformers: Age of Extinction. In fact, this spot is so popular that a sign has been erected stating visitors should ask for permission before taking photos. However, it has done little to deter the many happy snappers.
Kowloon
China Hong Kong City
Marvel over China Hong Kong City’s gold-coloured screen walls as they shimmer all around you. Nestled in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, this Instagram spot is at its best during sunset when its extreme colouring gives off an iridescent glow.
Choi Hung Estate
Something of a local icon thanks to Instagram – not that the residents here are super happy about that – the vibrant Choi Hung Estate is one of the oldest public housing estates in the city. Literally meaning ‘Rainbow Estate’, the facade of the residential building is painted in, of course, rainbow colours. This place is a perennial Insta favourite due to the bright and beaming colours – though much of the colours have now faded, so photo editing skills will definitely be required.
K11 Musea
With its rustic wall-cladding, curved aluminium panels, and shimmery chandeliers made from iron tubes, the interior of K11 Musea appears to be an otherworldly arcadia. The rooftop garden (featuring a giant peacock slide) and the hovering golden sphere are the two most Instagrammable spots of the complex. Alternatively, head outside for an unobstructed panoramic view of the Victoria Harbour that's as beautiful during the day as it is at night.
Lok Wah South Estate
Feel your major throwback vibes itching? Look no further than Lok Wah South Estate and its beloved circular photo op. This blue-coloured play area whispers childhood memories spent outdoors rather than glued to electronic devices at home. Be sure to visit on a sunny day and wait till the sunlight hits at just the right angle for a more dynamic shot filled with diagonally striped shadows.
The Mills
Formerly the city’s leading textile factory before turning into a cultural landmark, The Mills has plenty of photo ops. You can take a few snaps of the spacious shopfloor, glass link bridge, vintage signages, as well as artsy wall murals.
Wai Yip Street Pedestrian Bridge
There are few pedestrian flyovers anywhere that can boast as many Instagram hits as Wai Yip Street Bridge can. Originally made famous by being a location in hit movie Love in a Puff, the spot is hailed for its cool views and brushed concrete streaked with pale pink and blue. Whether you’re walking nonchalantly into its one-point perspective or perching precariously outside one of the windows, you’re guaranteed plenty of likes with this as background.
West Kowloon Art Park
Set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, West Kowloon Art Park is a perfect place to spot the city’s gorgeous sunset. Ramble around the park’s open lawn area, or head over to the signature pavilion at the waterfront promenade to capture the romantic ombre sky at twilight.
Xiqu Centre
Xiqu Centre is a premier performing arts venue dedicated to promoting and celebrating the art form and rich heritage of Chinese opera. Referencing the shapes and curves of traditional Chinese lanterns, the design of the building is aesthetically sleek and streamlined to resemble parted curtains of a theatre stage. It's basically like a huge art installation waiting to be photographed.
New Territories & outlying islands
Aircraft Maintenance Area
Looking out to the sea at the end of the runway, the aircraft maintenance area in Hong Kong International Airport is where photography lovers assemble to catch planes jetting off towards the clear sky. This place is also ideal for shooting sunsets, especially with planes flying through, so make sure you check the daily sunset hours beforehand and get there ahead of time to scout out the best IG spot.
Green Time Tunnel
We might not have a real time-travelling tunnel to travel forward or back in time, but at least there is a fake one in Yuen Long for us to wander through and take a few photos while we're at it. With green corrugated metal walls and a bold bright yellow ceiling, this futuristic-looking background will definitely earn you several more likes.
Sai Kung street art
For 2021's HKwalls street art festival, Sai Kung was given a colourful makeover with an assortment of colourful murals! Explore the neighbourhood and check out stunning wall art by artists such as Kristopher Ho, Zoie Lam, Bo Law, and many more. Click here to discover them all.
Shun Sum Yuen Farm
Expect to see yellow, gold, orange, and even red sunflowers at this Yuen Long farm. Walk among the tall flower field and take a few dreamy photos amongst the flowers, we promise it'll be well worth the trip.
Yim Tin Tsai
Much like Japan's famous art island Naoshima, Hong Kong has its very own art island known as Yim Tin Tsai. Not only is the island filled with art pieces and installations set against lush greenery, but there are also historical buildings to explore such as the St Joseph's Chapel and the Yim Tin Tsai Village Heritage Exhibition Centre – all of which makes a perfect backdrop for an Insta pic.
