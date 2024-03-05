Future Shapers: Joyce Kei, forging her own path in the world of dance

For as long as she can remember, Joyce Kei has been passionate about dance. Her dedication to the art form was apparent from a young age, as she leveraged her gymnastics background to delve into contemporary dance and develop her unique choreography skills. Since picking up ballet, Joyce’s innate talent in the dance form has been recognised by organisations like the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation. She has also achieved multiple accolades, including victories in the Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition and the International Young Dancers Competition. At 18 years old, Joyce is also the founder of Youth Talents Support, an online community that enables young talents to connect with peers from all around the world. Through the platform, which boasts active members from over 20 countries, she successfully raised over $120,000 to support underprivileged young talents in pursuing their dreams.



Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong/Calvin Sit

How did you start your journey as a dancer?

I have always loved dancing to music since I was little. My mom noticed this and enrolled me in a ballet school at the age of five. However, I didn't like the ballet class because I wanted to do more expressive forms of dance, and there were limited options for contemporary dance classes for kids in Hong Kong at the time. So, I turned to rhythmic gymnastics instead while practising contemporary dance on my own at home. This sparked my joy in choreographing my own dances, and to this day, I have competed in many dance competitions with my self-choreographed dance solos.

How do you think your work has contributed to the evolving narrative of Hong Kong’s dance scene?

When I first started dancing, there were only two main styles of dance in Hong Kong: ballet and jazz. I remember in my first few competitions, I was one of the few competitors doing contemporary dance. As I became more recognised for my self-choreographed contemporary dances, l noticed a significant increase in young dancers doing different styles like modern and lyrical dance at competitions. This shift highlights how Hong Kong's dance scene has evolved towards more diverse dance styles, and an increasing interest in exploring choreography among the youth. Furthermore, all of my choreography focuses on spreading meaningful messages and raising awareness for social issues. Therefore, my work has inspired young individuals to pursue their passion for dance as a platform for creativity, expression, and advocacy.

Photograph: Calvin Sit

Who or what are your major influences, and how do they manifest in your art form?

One of the major influences in my dance is music. The nuances and subtleties of music guide my choices in choreography, shaping the flow, timing, and complexity of my movements. I am particularly drawn to songs with powerful messages, as they inspire me to choreograph dances that convey profound narratives and emotions. Additionally, I find inspiration from other art forms such as poetry and film. For example, I once composed a piece of spoken word poetry and I used it to choreograph a dance film. By combining multiple art forms such as music, poetry, film, and dance, I strive to produce unique and multidimensional performances that resonate deeply with audiences, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression.



As a member of the Gen Z demographic, how do you envision your generation shaping the future of Hong Kong’s dance scene?

I think Gen Z is super creative and innovative! I see our generation pushing the boundaries of dance by fusing different styles, such as traditional and contemporary dance, and creating innovative performances that honour the city's cultural heritage. Given our generation is more embracing of diversity and inclusivity, I anticipate this mindset will translate to the dance scene as we celebrate dancers from different backgrounds in this multicultural melting pot of Hong Kong. Through this fusion, I hope we can establish a more vibrant and captivating dance community that resonates with both local and global audiences.



Photograph: Calvin Sit

What have been the biggest challenges you've faced as a dancer in Hong Kong?

One of the biggest challenges I've faced as a dancer in Hong Kong was the lack of opportunities to learn contemporary and lyrical dance when I first started dancing. These dance styles were not widely practised in Hong Kong, making it difficult for me to find teachers to learn from. This led me to teach myself by relying on YouTube videos of dancers in America and Europe.

Nevertheless, I am glad that the landscape is gradually changing as there is now a growing interest and appreciation for contemporary and lyrical dance in Hong Kong. I also aim to be a part of this change. In my school, there were no resources or teachers for dance, so I took the initiative to establish and teach my school's dance team, which created opportunities for them to explore this art form that was once lacking in our school. As the popularity of contemporary and lyrical dance continues to grow in Hong Kong, I am hopeful that more opportunities will emerge for young dancers like me.



What led you to create your organisation, Young Talents Support, and why do you think there needs to be more communities like this?

When all dance lessons and competitions were cancelled due to the pandemic, I realised that performers needed a new platform to showcase their talents. So, I created Young Talents Support, aiming to leverage social media to connect young talents from around the world and support each other in pursuing our dreams. Now, our organisation has grown to over 1,200 members from 26 countries. Our community has raised over $120,000 for the Dream Fund, which provides scholarships to young talents who have financial difficulties. Furthermore, our organisation also encourages young performers to think about the needs and issues around them, and to use their talents to give back to society.

The Dream Fund also supports nominations from our members to support causes in their local communities. Through the global reach of social media and recruiting youth ambassadors in different countries, we have been able to fund projects in Indonesia, Taiwan, Uganda, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA. I strongly advocate for the establishment of more communities that support the youth in pursuing their dreams, especially as the performing arts are often undervalued in society, coupled with a lack of organisation, resources, and scholarships for aspiring performers. I believe more organisations should encourage young talents to consider how they can use their skills to make a positive impact on their communities and the world.

Photograph: Calvin Sit

Looking ahead, what can we expect from you in the coming years? Do you have any upcoming projects you can tell us about?

One of my goals is to develop multimedia dance productions that explore the fusion of dance and science. In school, I have been passionate about biology, and I am fascinated with how the arts and sciences can intersect. This project aims to create performances that reflect the beauty and intricacies of the natural world, incorporating movement inspired by biological processes and phenomena. By merging artistic expression with scientific concepts, I hope to foster a deeper appreciation for both disciplines and inspire others to explore the connections between art and science.



Moreover, I am currently in the planning stages of a community outreach initiative focused on providing free dance lessons to underprivileged children in Hong Kong. I want to introduce dance as a means of self-expression, empowerment, and personal development to those who may not have access to formal dance training. Moreover, I plan to actively recruit more teenagers as volunteers to encourage more youth in Hong Kong to engage in community service through dance. Through this project, I hope to create a supportive and inclusive environment where dance becomes a tool for positive change and social impact.



Photograph: Calvin Sit

Shot on location: Supreme Dance Academy (Hong Kong)

