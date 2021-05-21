Get ready for a colourful wave of all-things-art as K11 MUSEA brings a multitude of exhibitions, new installations, art tours, and workshops.

A highlight of the celebration is Rose II, an 8.5 metre-tall steel rose installation created by influential German contemporary artist Isa Genzken, which will stand by the promenade against the scenic Victoria Harbour. Just a few steps away from the installation, Rose's Allure is a giant nose sculpture inspired by classical Greek relics where visitors who spend $1,500 or above at K11 MUSEA can pluck a rose from the sculpture, and scan the leaf of the rose to unlock a specially created Rosy Petal Instagram filter.

Inside K11 MUSEA, guests can also experience performances by the Steinway & Sons Spirio, the world’s finest self-playing piano; visit The Power of the Letters pop-up exhibition by Edgar Plans; feast on art-inspired gastronomic delights from participating restaurants; and participate in workshops at the K11 Kulture Academy that include everything from floristry and embroidery to graffiti or even making your own pair of personalised sneakers!