Art K11 Musea , Tsim Sha Tsui Until Sunday July 4 2021
Get ready for a colourful wave of all-things-art as K11 MUSEA brings a multitude of exhibitions, new installations, art tours, and workshops.

A highlight of the celebration is Rose II, an 8.5 metre-tall steel rose installation created by influential German contemporary artist Isa Genzken, which will stand by the promenade against the scenic Victoria Harbour. Just a few steps away from the installation, Rose's Allure is a giant nose sculpture inspired by classical Greek relics where visitors who spend $1,500 or above at K11 MUSEA can pluck a rose from the sculpture, and scan the leaf of the rose to unlock a specially created Rosy Petal Instagram filter.

Inside K11 MUSEA, guests can also experience performances by the Steinway & Sons Spirio, the world’s finest self-playing piano; visit The Power of the Letters pop-up exhibition by Edgar Plans; feast on art-inspired gastronomic delights from participating restaurants; and participate in workshops at the K11 Kulture Academy that include everything from floristry and embroidery to graffiti or even making your own pair of personalised sneakers!

Venue name: K11 Musea
Venue website: www.k11musea.com
Address: 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
