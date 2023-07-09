Time Out says

From July 9, 2023, to January 14, 2024, MegaBox in Kowloon Bay will be transformed into a multi-sensory wonderland with 'FWD Insurance 10th Anniversary Presents teamLab Future Park', created by the renowned art collective teamLab. Famous around the world for its blend of art and technology, the exhibition invites visitors to experience a multi-sensory journey through an immersive, interactive art world that celebrates the concept of co-creation and encourages boundless imagination and creativity.

Covering over 10,000sq ft, the exhibition will feature six carefully curated installations from around the world. Visitors can get snap happy at 'Graffiti Beating Mountains and Valleys, Red List' and 'Light Ball Orchestra', while families will love 'Sliding through the Fruit Field' and 'A Table where Little People Live'. You can also unleash your artistic flair with 'Sketch Town' and 'Sketch Town Papercraft', or even have a go at creating your own hopscotch at 'Hopscotch for Geniuses'.

Early-bird tickets (discounts start from $198 for adults, $148 for children, and family packages start from $500) will be available from June 8 to July 8 on FWD Max's lifestyle experience platform and Trip.com. General tickets are available from July 9 onwards.