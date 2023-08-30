Hong Kong
Timeout

Blotto

  • Bars and pubs
  • Kennedy Town
Blotto is the newest addition to Kennedy Town’s happening neighbourhood. If you’re wondering about the origin of the bar’s name, it actually comes from a term that means ‘to be extremely drunk’, so you already know that this bar takes their tipples seriously. Austen Lendrum, one of the proprietors of the cocktail bar Apothecary, is the bar’s lead mixologist. His Kennedy Town bar offers fun and vibrant drinks that match Blotto’s playful atmosphere. Customers can knock back cocktails with cheeky names like Fuddled, Drunk as a Skunk, or Outta One’s Skull, all of which pay homage to the bar’s name. In addition to offering a rotating menu of bar bites, the casual drinking den also provides board and card games, making this a great hangout spot for mates who just want to chill and get their ‘blotto on’. 

Address:
68 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun 5pm-12am
