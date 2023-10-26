Hong Kong
Timeout

Apothecary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  • Recommended
  1. Apothecary
Apothecary is a bar with an apothecary theme, conveniently located on Wyndham Street. Behind the bar are familiar faces from the bar industry – co-founder and operations manager Austen Lendrum (formerly of Foxglove) and co-founder and director Lik Hang-fung (formerly of Boba Bear). The bar opened its doors in 2021 with the mission to cure whatever ails you through its botanical-inspired concoctions. The original team included head mixologist Joe Wong (formerly of J. Boroski, and Coa), but he has since been replaced by Kervin Unido (formerly of PDT, Carbon, and Candour).

Since its opening, Apothecary has delighted customers with a series of apothecary-themed creations. One of their notable offerings is The Herbalist's Notebook menu, which takes you on an enchanting botanical journey, followed by the Awakening Journey chapter, featuring a selection of milk punch, sours, highballs, and coolers, presented with intriguing names like the tea-based Unstoppable Entanglement and the coffee and vegetal Benevolent Singularity, and smokey-sour Never Blooming Chasm. 

Their latest menu, Calm Before the Storm, showcases a selection of 12 bold and flavourful drinks, including four expertly remastered classics. Each cocktail is priced at $138. Among the standout options, you absolutely must try the Scallion Ramos Gin Fizz. This savoury yet refreshing creation combines gin, lime juice, egg white, heavy cream, scallion and dill syrup and is topped off with a delightful green apple soda.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Address:
Shop 3A, Carfield Commercial Building, 75-77 Wyndham Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2893 8633
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5pm-1am, Fri-Sat 5pm-2am, Sun 5pm-1am (closed on Mondays)
