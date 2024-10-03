Subscribe
  Bars and pubs
  Soho

Courtroom

Time Out says

Penicillin's former group creative beverage director, Saan Dhakal, has partnered with Tell Camellia's former bar manager, Ranjeet Khatri, to open Courtroom. Situated on Graham Street, this courtroom-themed concept may look theatrical from the outside, but once you set foot inside, you’ll quickly realise that they don’t take themselves too seriously – in the best way possible. They’ve got decor like a Lady Justice statue behind the bar, a witness stand that doubles as a surface to rest your drinks on, and even gavel and blocks for customers to use as props for photos.

That same playfulness continues in Courtroom’s menu, where you’ll find drinks named after legal terms and jargon. Highlights on the menu include the Sworn Affidavit, an orange rum-based cocktail fat-washed with homemade buttercream and combined with hazelnut eau de die for an aromatic nutty flavour; the Lis Pendens made with wasabi rum distillate and strawberry-laced gochujang; as well as Show Me The Evidence that comes topped with a salted orange and Campari sphere as a refreshing garnish.

Details

Address
52-54 Graham Street
Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6pm-2am
