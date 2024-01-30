Hong Kong
Ella

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
Photograph: Courtesy Ella
Time Out says

Jazz enthusiasts will revel in the latest addition to the Singular Concepts family – The Trilogy's new jazz venue. The new space pays tribute to the legendary Queen of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald, and embodies the vibrant spirit of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz. With a curated selection of cocktails inspired by the classics like Roasted Boulevardier ($120) and Loui Sazerac ($130), as well as New Orleans-style bites like Rockefeller oysters (starts at $90) and Boudin arancini balls ($98), the ambience transports you to an era of classic bars where you can enjoy soul-stirring jazz music. Catch live jazz performances that bring the place to life every Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 8pm. 

Details

Address:
26F, The Trilogy, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 6pm-1am
