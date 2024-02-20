Hong Kong’s best jazz venues

As its name suggests, this new music-led bar pays tribute to the legendary Queen of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald. Visit for live music, intimate surroundings, classic cocktails, as well as New Orleans-style bar bites like Rockefeller oysters which are a nod to the birthplace of jazz. Live jazz performances begin at 8pm every Wednesday through Saturday so nab a good seat in time.
We’re a classy bunch in Hong Kong and there’s no classier genre than jazz (to quiet, classical fans: we want a drink with our live music). As such, our city can be quite the hub for anyone keen to experience live jazz across its differing sub-genres. Here’s our pick of some of the best around.
