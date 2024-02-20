Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bloodest Saxophone at Foxglove – main image
Photograph: Courtesy Foxglove

Hong Kong’s best jazz venues

Our pick for the best places in Hong Kong to catch some live jazz

Catharina Cheung
Edited by
Catharina Cheung
Written by
Graham Turner
Advertising

We’re a classy bunch in Hong Kong and there’s no classier genre than jazz (to quiet, classical fans: we want a drink with our live music). As such, our city can be quite the hub for anyone keen to experience live jazz across its differing sub-genres. Here’s our pick of some of the best around.

RECOMMENDED: Check out our exclusive interview with modern jazz singer Laufey, and see what concerts and music events are coming up next in Hong Kong!

Best jazz venues in Hong Kong

Ella
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Ella

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

As its name suggests, this new music-led bar pays tribute to the legendary Queen of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald. Visit for live music, intimate surroundings, classic cocktails, as well as New Orleans-style bar bites like Rockefeller oysters which are a nod to the birthplace of jazz. Live jazz performances begin at 8pm every Wednesday through Saturday so nab a good seat in time. 

Read more
Book online
DarkSide
Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

DarkSide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located in the beautiful Rosewood Hong Kong, DarkSide is the hotel’s cocktail parlour which offers rare aged spirits and vintage cigars alongside classic cocktails. Their extensive library of dark spirits includes fine rum, whisky, calvados, and an exclusive cognac blend made by the bar team. Live jazz performances are available Sundays to Thursdays at 8pm to 11.30pm, running later on Fridays and Saturdays from 8.30pm to 12am.

Read more
Advertising

Salon 10

  • Music
  • Central
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel)

We’re huge fans of Salon 10 and its chilled atmosphere. The curved walls and ceiling make the space feel somewhat like a mid-century modern cave, while the wooden accents lend warmth. Jazz can often feel like a bit of a gate-kept genre of music suited only to the bougie, but Salon 10 makes jazz accessible to everyone, beginning with a comfortable, stylish space. They host jazz performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays with a line-up of local and international artists, which are very much worth looking out for.

Read more
Champagne Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt

Champagne Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai

The Grand Hyatt’s Champagne Bar might not be new or hip but it does dole out classic charm in spades. The intimate lounge is an art deco throwback, studded with chevron and sunburst detailing. It’s velvety dark in both mood and lighting – a shadow away from an Edward Hopper painting. Making this decadent bar even more special (and worth the extra few quid you’ll likely spend), it offers live music performances to go with your bubbly.

Read more
Advertising
Dada Bar + Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy The Luxe Manor

Dada Bar + Lounge

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Elegantly designed, Dada bar stirs enchanting drinks and dishes that tantalise your taste buds and imagination. But what we’re most interested is their live jazz offerings every Friday from 9.30pm and Saturday from 10pm, both of which rank among the best in the city. 

Read more
Foxglove
Photograph: Courtesy Foxglove

Foxglove

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

There are numerous venues in town vying to capture the speakeasy cool that personifies the Jazz Age and the sense of a night out being a real ‘event’, but few pull it off as well as Foxglove. This spot hosts live events that run a gamut of genres, including Latino and world music, but it’s the jazz nights that are always top quality. 

Read more
Advertising
Fringe Club
Photograph: Courtesy Fringe Club

Fringe Club

  • Attractions
  • Central

A hub for independent art performances, stand-up comedy shows and unique art exhibitions, the Fringe Club is known for its open platform, allowing anyone with creative materials to put on a show. The bar at the rooftop garden also makes for the perfect city hideaway from which to enjoy some nibbles and a drink or two. The venue hosts jazz events all the time so head to the website to keep abreast of what’s coming up.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Ned Kelly’s Last Stand
Photograph: Courtesy Ned Kelly’s Last Stand

Ned Kelly’s Last Stand

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

A venue with one of the best house bands in all Hong Kong, Ned Kelly’s has attained legendary status for its fun, no frills, unfussy atmosphere. With a live show that takes in a tonne of jazz and blues classics – presented with the kind of old-school flair that you don’t often see any more (you haven’t lived until you’ve seen a grown man play a tea pot as an instrument) – this is one of the best nights out, jazz or otherwise, you can have in Hong Kong.

Read more
Tiffany’s New York Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Tiffany's New York Bar

Tiffany’s New York Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Prohibition Era glamour abounds at this classy bar found within the InterContinental Grand Stanford hotel over in Kowloon. As well as having top-drawer live jazz performances every night from 9.30pm to 1.30am – apart from Sunday – the bar is well stocked with more than 200 whiskies if you’re in need of a stiff drink.

Read more
Advertising
Visage One
Photograph: Courtesy Visage One

Visage One

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Sheung Wan

One of the city’s best (or worst) kept musical secrets. A barber’s shop by day, every Saturday, owner and live music fanatic Benky Chan opens the doors to this tiny space and turns it into a jazz bar with some of the city’s best musicians playing nose-to-nose with the small group of plucky music lovers that manage to (sometimes quite literally) squeeze in. Get there early if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

Read more

Looking for more live music?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.