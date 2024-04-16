Time Out says

After a sequence of F&B venue openings and the acquisition of Sake Central, hospitality group Singular Concepts (proprietor of The Daily Tot, Barkada, Yurakucho, and more) has unveiled The Trilogy, a multi-experience music hub in the heart of Central.

Located on the 26th floor of H Code, the 7,000sq ft space – formerly the address of now closed Carbon – is spread over two storeys, and combines music and nightlife. The venue consists of three different musical-inspired concepts: nightlife club Keyz; rooftop bar Wav; as well as speakeasy-style bar Ella.



The first to open among the three venues is Keyz, a nightclub that offers guests a diverse range of music genres, including groovy soulful house or afro beats, to thumping baselines and high-tempo house tracks. The Trilogy’s second space, Wav, is a rooftop space that presents visitors with a sweeping view of the city’s skyline, evoking the energetic atmosphere of beach clubs in Miami and Phuket. Grab a drink (or two) from Wav’s bar, relax to soft tunes played by DJs as you catch the sunset. Finally, the final venue, Ella, is a speakeasy-style bar that pays tribute to the legendary Queen of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald, and embodies the vibrant spirit of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz.