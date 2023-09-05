The Martini cocktail has a long history, dating back to the 19th century. It is associated with sophistication and elegance, and its enduring appeal has made it a symbol of classic cocktail culture. Dedicated to the tireless pursuit of perfection, iconic brands No.3 London Dry Gin, makers of ultra-premium gins and luxury travel lifestyle brand Globe-Trotter have joined forces to present an unrivalled travelling Martini experience with the launch of The Martini Case.

Showcasing mastery of craftsmanship and timeless elegance, the teal and tan handcrafted leather case is the perfect companion for cocktail connoisseurs. It contains all the tools needed to craft the finest Martini: No.3 London Dry Gin, bespoke No.3 x Nude martini glasses, a mini vermouth bottle, a jigger, leather embossed coasters, and Martini picks. Only 100 of these ultra-limited edition cases are available worldwide.

The iconic collaboration has united three masters of mixology: Lorenzo Antinori, Antonio Lai, and Beckaly Franks. Together, they have joined forces to share their insights on crafting the perfect Martini, finding inspiration, and their unwavering pursuit of excellence.