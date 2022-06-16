Les Ateliers Lillet: A fun evening of cocktails and female-led conversations

Time Out says

For one night only, French wine-based aperitif, Lillet, is presenting a fun evening of cocktails and female-led conversations at Madame Fù on June 16, from 6pm to 10pm. Enjoy inspiring conversations led by trailblazing women from Hong Kong’s dynamic F&B industry while sipping on refreshing cocktails crafted by renowned mixologists.

From 7.30pm, enjoy well-crafted tipples while learning from self-made F&B professionals at the top of their game. Moderated by Time Out Hong Kong’s editor-in-chief Tatum Ancheta, the panel talk is composed of Charlene Dawes (owner of Tastings Group Limited, proprietor of fine dining restaurants Wing and Vea, and award-winning bars Quinary, Draftland, and Room 309), Laura Offe (co-founder of Meraki Hospitality, the group behind Brazilian-Japanese restaurant Uma Nota and Middle Eastern restaurant Bedu), Tracy Kwan (managing director of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong), and Vivian Choi (director of marketing and PR for Oui Workshop, a PR agency managing an elite roster of clientele from fashion, hospitality, and FMCG brands). Listen to spirited discussions about overcoming challenges in the F&B industry and the guest’s personal success stories and journey to the top.

During the event, Quinary’s Antonio Lai, Uma Nota’s Atteeq Abdul, Lillet brand ambassador Athena Chiu, and Pernod Ricard specialty brand ambassador Jade Lau will be shaking up cocktails behind the stick. Expect a menu of well-made signature drinks ($100-$150) which you can pair with tapas ($45-$190) from Madame Fù. It's going to be a fun-filled night, but as a gentle reminder, please enjoy responsibly!

Les Ateliers Lillet is a global initiative by Lillet featuring a series of female empowerment events that take place in various parts of the world, which include Germany, Dubai, and Malaysia, among others. The event is open to the public, and no reservation is needed, so make sure to come by early to get a good spot. Visit this link for more information.