Mostly Harmless wins the inaugural Bar of Tomorrow Award in Hong Kong

Mostly Harmless impressed the judges at the Sustainable Restaurants Association (SRA) with its clear commitment to sustainability throughout all aspects of the business. Here's what the SRA had to say about why Mostly Harmless was selected out of the four nominees.

“Hong Kong is at the forefront of development in bar sustainability and this competition was especially tough. But Mostly Harmless goes slightly further than the rest to minimise its footprint and positively contribute to the community it operates in.”

Helmed by award-winning bartender Ezra Star, Mostly Harmless is an omakase-style cocktail bar where drinks on the menu are constantly changing based on seasonal produce and Ezra's latest market haul. As the name suggests, Mostly Harmless strives to minimise its negative impact on the environment, society, and the community through an array of thoughtful initiatives.

“At Mostly Harmless, we only utilise locally grown produce and products, with the exception of alcohol, although we strive to use as much local spirits as possible,” shares Ezra.

The bar ensures that each drink generates minimal to no waste during production, featuring a rotating daily cocktail menu crafted with seasonal ingredients to minimise unnecessary byproducts. Mostly Harmless sources produce from a certified organic local farm and has even started growing some of its own produce by offering advanced payments to local farms, providing them with financial security.

When it comes to leftovers, Mostly Harmless takes a unique approach to ensure leftovers are treated and composted whenever possible. They utilise techniques such as fermentation and dehydration to process scraps and the team limits ice usage by reusing the same ice multiple times for cocktail stirring and floor cleaning once it’s no longer in solid form. Additionally, the bar minimises its reliance on citrus and sugar by repurposing spent citrus to create vinegar-based cleaner for daily operational use.

“Their Instagram bio says they’re ‘all about people’ and this certainly rings true,” says the SRA.

Mostly Harmless also distinguishes itself with its human-centric staff policies, such as adopting a four-day working week while compensating their staff for five days. In addition to responsible hosting training, the staff enjoy above-average holiday allowances and parental leave, as well as access to mental health and legal services.

Sustainability is an ongoing pursuit for improvement for Mostly Harmless. The bar evaluates its sustainable practices every month with external advisors. Mostly Harmless continues to forge a way ahead, leading Hong Kong’s bar scene into an exciting era of sustainable mixology. Its revolutionary approach inspires and sets new standards for the industry. We are proud to recognise the establishment as Time Out Hong Kong’s first Bar of Tomorrow.