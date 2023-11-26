Check out the sustainable bars in Hong Kong shaping the bar world of tomorrow

From low-waste practices to dedication to local produce, these bars pave the way for an environmentally conscious night out

What does the bar of tomorrow look like? How can bars ensure a responsible and sustainable future for the industry?

Addressing these questions is the Bar World of Tomorrow, a collaborative initiative that aims to raise awareness and foster unity in the bar community for a more sustainable future. The brainchild of Pernod Ricard, Trash Collective, and the Sustainable Restaurant Association, this visionary programme equips bartenders with the knowledge and tools to adopt more sustainable practices in their operations – from using fresh ingredients and practising responsible alcohol serving to implementing effective waste management strategies.

At Time Out, our mission is to help you go out and explore the best the city has to offer. We are proud to champion the bars that demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability. In partnership with Pernod Ricard, we are awarding the first-ever ‘Bar of Tomorrow’ title to a bar in Hong Kong that goes above and beyond in leading a more sustainable bar scene.

We’re raising a toast to these eco-conscious bars in Hong Kong that are spearheading the movement towards a greener, more responsible drinking culture. Read all about the nominees’ remarkable achievements and enjoy a sustainable cocktail the next time you're out exploring Hong Kong.