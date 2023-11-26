Check out the sustainable bars in Hong Kong shaping the bar world of tomorrow

Penicillin is the city’s first sustainable bar, employing a closed-loop production model with locally sourced or upcycled food and drink ingredients. The bar features a fermentation room and regularly hosts public master classes about their production processes. It also partners with Ecospirits, the world's first closed-loop spirits technology, to eliminate single-use glass bottles. With the ultimate mission to become Hong Kong’s first ‘scrap-less’ bar, the team pours creativity into recycling and upcycling waste, while simultaneously brewing, fermenting, growing, and reusing cocktail ingredients. Notably, other sustainable efforts are seen in their decorations, particularly their tabletops made using wood from fallen debris after typhoons, as well as the bar lights, which are reused neon signs from closed local shops. The bar also converts waste alcohol and lemon peels into soaps and hand sanitisers. Even used kitchen order tickets find new life as part of the bottle label displays.
What does the bar of tomorrow look like? How can bars ensure a responsible and sustainable future for the industry?
Addressing these questions is the Bar World of Tomorrow, a collaborative initiative that aims to raise awareness and foster unity in the bar community for a more sustainable future. The brainchild of Pernod Ricard, Trash Collective, and the Sustainable Restaurant Association, this visionary programme equips bartenders with the knowledge and tools to adopt more sustainable practices in their operations – from using fresh ingredients and practising responsible alcohol serving to implementing effective waste management strategies.
At Time Out, our mission is to help you go out and explore the best the city has to offer. We are proud to champion the bars that demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability. In partnership with Pernod Ricard, we are awarding the first-ever ‘Bar of Tomorrow’ title to a bar in Hong Kong that goes above and beyond in leading a more sustainable bar scene.
We’re raising a toast to these eco-conscious bars in Hong Kong that are spearheading the movement towards a greener, more responsible drinking culture. Read all about the nominees’ remarkable achievements and enjoy a sustainable cocktail the next time you're out exploring Hong Kong.