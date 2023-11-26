Hong Kong
Timeout

Penicillin
Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin

Check out the sustainable bars in Hong Kong shaping the bar world of tomorrow

From low-waste practices to dedication to local produce, these bars pave the way for an environmentally conscious night out

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Pernod Ricard
What does the bar of tomorrow look like? How can bars ensure a responsible and sustainable future for the industry?

Addressing these questions is the Bar World of Tomorrow, a collaborative initiative that aims to raise awareness and foster unity in the bar community for a more sustainable future. The brainchild of Pernod Ricard, Trash Collective, and the Sustainable Restaurant Association, this visionary programme equips bartenders with the knowledge and tools to adopt more sustainable practices in their operations – from using fresh ingredients and practising responsible alcohol serving to implementing effective waste management strategies.

At Time Out, our mission is to help you go out and explore the best the city has to offer. We are proud to champion the bars that demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability. In partnership with Pernod Ricard, we are awarding the first-ever Bar of Tomorrow title to a bar in Hong Kong that goes above and beyond in leading a more sustainable bar scene. 

We’re raising a toast to these eco-conscious bars in Hong Kong that are spearheading the movement towards a greener, more responsible drinking culture. Read all about the nominees’ remarkable achievements and enjoy a sustainable cocktail the next time you're out exploring Hong Kong.

Penicillin
Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin

Penicillin

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Penicillin is the city’s first sustainable bar, employing a closed-loop production model with locally sourced or upcycled food and drink ingredients. The bar features a fermentation room and regularly hosts public master classes about their production processes. It also partners with Ecospirits, the world's first closed-loop spirits technology, to eliminate single-use glass bottles. With the ultimate mission to become Hong Kong’s first ‘scrap-less’ bar, the team pours creativity into recycling and upcycling waste, while simultaneously brewing, fermenting, growing, and reusing cocktail ingredients. Notably, other sustainable efforts are seen in their decorations, particularly their tabletops made using wood from fallen debris after typhoons, as well as the bar lights, which are reused neon signs from closed local shops. The bar also converts waste alcohol and lemon peels into soaps and hand sanitisers. Even used kitchen order tickets find new life as part of the bottle label displays.

Mostly Harmless
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Mostly Harmless

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sheung Wan

As the name suggests, this omakase-style cocktail bar decked out in white tiles strives to minimise its negative ecological, humanistic, and community impact through an array of thoughtful initiatives. On top of using techniques like fermentation and dehydration to process leftovers, the bar sources produce from a certified organic local farm and has even started to grow its own produce. Mostly Harmless takes a unique approach to crafting cocktails by minimising its reliance on citrus and sugar. It repurposes spent citrus and turns them into a vinegar-based cleaner for daily operational use. Mostly Harmless also continues to evaluate its sustainable practices every month with external advisors.

Draft Land
Photograph: Courtesy Draft Land

Draft Land

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Taiwanese bar Draft Land’s first overseas branch – also Hong Kong’s first bar offering cocktails on tap – is the brainchild of Taiwanese mixologist Angus Zou and Quinary’s founder Antonio Lai. With a focus on sustainability, speed, quality, and craftsmanship, the bar adopts an innovative approach to reduce disposable packaging and food wastage. Draft Land serves pre-batched and garnish-free cocktails from its own local factory, which are then delivered in reusable kegs along with other bar supplies to reduce its carbon footprint. Small details matter too – Draft Land uses reusable coasters made with diatomaceous earth which are not only durable but also absorb excess liquids, reducing the reliance on disposable paper wipes.

PDT (Please Don’t Tell)
Photograph: Courtesy PDT

PDT (Please Don’t Tell)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s hidden bar, PDT, designs its cocktail menu with a commitment to minimise waste and maximise sustainability, including utilising ingredients across multiple cocktails to reduce waste. The bar collaborates with Ecospirits, leveraging the groundbreaking Ecototes technology to minimise carbon emissions during transportation. In addition to repurposing kitchen surplus, such as bacon, through fat-washing techniques to create new drinks, PDT works with a local handcrafted chocolate brand for garnishing and infuses locally brewed tea into its creative cocktails.

Join us in creating The Bar World of Tomorrow

The future starts today

These four remarkable bars have exemplified their commitment to sustainability within the bar industry. While we celebrate their wins, we can also take this opportunity to further the conversation as sustainability is an ongoing creative pursuit – a continuous quest for improvement.

The bar industry has encountered numerous challenges in recent times, from pandemic-related lockdowns to soaring rents and ingredient costs. In this time of uncertainty, the Bar World of Tomorrow training course addresses all aspects of sustainability and responsibility, from fresh ingredient use to the responsible serving of alcoholic beverages and waste management. Pernod Ricard aims to train 10,000 bartenders through this programme by 2030, equipping them with the skills necessary to navigate the industry's challenges in a sustainable manner, ultimately setting them up for success in the future.

Become a part of the Bar World of Tomorrow, today. Together, we can shape a greener and more sustainable bar industry for generations to come.

