Hong Kong
P Lounge by Plaisance

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
If you're looking for a fresh hangout spot with live music featuring live bands and DJ sets, then make your way to Lai Sun Dining's (the team behind top spots like 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Beefbar, and Mosu Hong Kong) brand-new ocean-inspired, multi-concept venue on Duddell Street. On the ground floor, you'll find P Lounge by Plaisance, where you can grab lunch during the day and unwind with tapas and cocktails in the evening. Their creative umami bomb menu ($160 per drink) takes inspiration from the seven seas. You can kick things off with the creamy Mediterranean Sea, a blend of gin, dry marsala wine, almond syrup, egg white, lemon juice, and pastis. There's also the Pacific Ocean, a mix of bourbon, sake, Mais Morando soda, and leche de tigre cordial - a Peruvian-inspired flavour commonly used for ceviche - as well as the Red Sea, featuring vodka and a fusion of mixed spice cordial, orgeat, and tomato water. Feeling adventurous? There's Artic Ocean, a rye whisky-based concoction with smoked herring, akvavit, cabbage and dill cordial, and butter for you to try. And, if you're not in the mood for alcohol, you can request any of their signature cocktails as a mocktail, so you can savour those savoury flavours without the booze. For refreshing libations, you can veer off the menu and order any classic cocktail your heart desires. They also have a fine selection of whiskies from around the world, as well as Cognac. Looking for top shelf offerings? Their basement space, Club Plaisance, is exclusively reserved for members, offering an intimate private dining experience with access to limited and rare whisky, wine, and hard-to-find cigars.  

Details

Address:
G/F, 1 Duddell St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3156 2600
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12nn-10.30pm
