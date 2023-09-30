Time Out says

Join the much-awaited celebration of bars in Hong Kong as the city hosts Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards ceremony for the first time. At the heart of the action is Rosewood Hong Kong, the awards’ official venue partner, where the private ceremony will take place on July 18.

To kick off the festivities, Rosewood’s flagship bar, DarkSide, is hosting Barcelona’s renowned bar Paradiso, ranked number 1 in the world at The World’s Best Bar 2022. From July 16 to 17, 9pm to midnight, mixologist Giacomo Giannotti will team up with DarkSide’s director of bars, Simone Rossi, and bar manager, KT Lam, to shake and stir world-class signature cocktails for everyone to enjoy. You will have the opportunity to taste Paradiso’s most popular cocktails, including their Negroni riff called Evolution Negroni with mango, vanilla, and chai tea flavours, the refreshing gin-based Tesla, and the bubbly and complex Fleming with miso-flavoured tequila blanco, beer syrup, Mancino Secco, among other cocktails with exciting ingredients.

Rosewood Hong Kong is adding to the celebration by launching the ‘A Sense of Taste’ bar-hopping experience at their F&B outlets. Guests can sip and savour delicious cocktails at Henry, Bayfare Social, Chaat, Asaya Kitchen, DarkSide, The Dining Room, and BluHouse. Tokens for the experience can be purchased at Rosewood’s online shop starting on July 20 to September 30, with validity until December 30. You can choose from three bars or enjoy the full experience with all seven outlets.

Italian venues The Dining Room and BluHouse will offer signature Italian cocktails, while Chaat serves up mixology offerings inspired by the flavours of India. For those looking to explore the Southern States and Mexico, Henry transports your palate with their drinks. Bayfare Social delights you with Sherry-centric cocktails, while DarkSide celebrates traditions with its conceptual Mahjong menu. Each outlet will offer unique flavours and concepts to satisfy your taste buds.