Two Hong Kong bars make it on The World's 50 Best Bars 2022 list

The 14th edition of the World's 50 Best Bars has been revealed, and for the first time, London and New York lost the crown to Barcelona's Paradiso. This year's new list was announced on a live stream on World's 50 Best Bars' Facebook and YouTube accounts on October 4. The list featured bars from 26 cities and welcomed fourteen new entries from Athens, Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dubai, Florence, Lisbon, London, Naples, New York, as well as Hong Kong.

Hong Kong bar Coa, which has been topping Asia's 50 Best Bars list for two consecutive years, comes in at number 17, together with a new entry from the city – Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong's Argo at number 28. Singapore takes the top spot in Asia with Jigger & Pony at 12, followed by Manhattan at 33. Meanwhile, Bangkok has BKK Social Club, winner of London Essence Best new opening at number 14, and a new entry Tropic City at number 24.

Marking other firsts for the prestigious list is bar entries from Florence, Lisbon, and Naples. And though they've handed the crown to Barcelona, New York is still leading the list with six entries, including two in the top 10 – Double Chicken Please at number six (Disaronno Highest New Entry Award) and Katana Kitten at number nine.

Special awards include Roku Industry Icon honouring bartender Agostino Perrone, director of mixology at London's The Connaught – named The Best Bar in Europe and The World's Best Bar in 2021. This year's Campari One to Watch named Roda Huset from Scandinavian bar Stockholm, Little Red Door in Paris receives the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, and Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu goes to Guayaquil bar Juliana.

See below the complete list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2022:

1 Paradiso, Barcelona

2 Tayēr + Elementary, London

3 Sips, Barcelona

4 Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

5 Little Red Door, Paris

6 Double Chicken Please, New York

7 Two Schmucks, Barcelona

8 Connaught Bar, London

9 Katana Kitten, New York

10 Alquímico, Cartagena

11 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

12 Jigger & Pony, Singapore

13 Hanky Panky, Mexico City

14 BKK Social Club, Bangkok

15 Salmon Guru, Madrid

16 Drink Kong, Rome

17 Coa, Hong Kong

18 Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

19 The Clumsies, Athens

20 Baba au Rum, Athens

21 Café La Trova, Miami

22 Attaboy, New York

23 Satan's Whiskers, London

24 Tropic City, Bangkok

25 Kumiko, Chicago

26 Sidecar, New Delhi

27 Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

28 Argo, Hong Kong

29 Maybe Sammy, Sydney

30 Swift, London

31 Line, Athens

32 Baltra Bar, Mexico City

33 Manhattan, Singapore

34 Overstory, New York

35 1930, Milan

36 Dante, New York

37 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

38 Zuma, Dubai

39 Locale Firenze, Florence

40 Red Frog, Lisbon

41 Cantina OK!, Sydney

42 CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

43 Himkok, Oslo

44 Carnaval, Lima

45 Galaxy Bar, Dubai

46 L'Antiquario, Naples

47 Employees Only, New York

48 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

49 Lucy's Flower Shop, Stockholm

50 Bulgari Bar, Dubai

