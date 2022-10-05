Two Hong Kong bars make it on The World's 50 Best Bars 2022 list

[title]
The 14th edition of the World's 50 Best Bars has been revealed, and for the first time, London and New York lost the crown to Barcelona's Paradiso. This year's new list was announced on a live stream on World's 50 Best Bars' Facebook and YouTube accounts on October 4. The list featured bars from 26 cities and welcomed fourteen new entries from Athens, Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dubai, Florence, Lisbon, London, Naples, New York, as well as Hong Kong.
Hong Kong bar Coa, which has been topping Asia's 50 Best Bars list for two consecutive years, comes in at number 17, together with a new entry from the city – Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong's Argo at number 28. Singapore takes the top spot in Asia with Jigger & Pony at 12, followed by Manhattan at 33. Meanwhile, Bangkok has BKK Social Club, winner of London Essence Best new opening at number 14, and a new entry Tropic City at number 24.
Marking other firsts for the prestigious list is bar entries from Florence, Lisbon, and Naples. And though they've handed the crown to Barcelona, New York is still leading the list with six entries, including two in the top 10 – Double Chicken Please at number six (Disaronno Highest New Entry Award) and Katana Kitten at number nine.
Special awards include Roku Industry Icon honouring bartender Agostino Perrone, director of mixology at London's The Connaught – named The Best Bar in Europe and The World's Best Bar in 2021. This year's Campari One to Watch named Roda Huset from Scandinavian bar Stockholm, Little Red Door in Paris receives the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, and Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu goes to Guayaquil bar Juliana.
See below the complete list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2022:
1 Paradiso, Barcelona
2 Tayēr + Elementary, London
3 Sips, Barcelona
4 Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
5 Little Red Door, Paris
6 Double Chicken Please, New York
7 Two Schmucks, Barcelona
8 Connaught Bar, London
9 Katana Kitten, New York
10 Alquímico, Cartagena
11 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
12 Jigger & Pony, Singapore
13 Hanky Panky, Mexico City
14 BKK Social Club, Bangkok
15 Salmon Guru, Madrid
16 Drink Kong, Rome
18 Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires
19 The Clumsies, Athens
20 Baba au Rum, Athens
21 Café La Trova, Miami
22 Attaboy, New York
23 Satan's Whiskers, London
24 Tropic City, Bangkok
25 Kumiko, Chicago
26 Sidecar, New Delhi
27 Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
29 Maybe Sammy, Sydney
30 Swift, London
31 Line, Athens
32 Baltra Bar, Mexico City
33 Manhattan, Singapore
34 Overstory, New York
35 1930, Milan
36 Dante, New York
37 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London
38 Zuma, Dubai
39 Locale Firenze, Florence
40 Red Frog, Lisbon
41 Cantina OK!, Sydney
42 CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
43 Himkok, Oslo
44 Carnaval, Lima
45 Galaxy Bar, Dubai
46 L'Antiquario, Naples
47 Employees Only, New York
48 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
49 Lucy's Flower Shop, Stockholm
50 Bulgari Bar, Dubai
