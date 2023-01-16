Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Save the date for Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2022

  • Bars and pubs
  • Popinjays, Central
  • Recommended
Save the date Time Out bar awards
Time Out Hong Kong
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The fifth annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards is back to honour the best of the city’s drinking scene. Winners will be announced on January 16, 2023, in a live event at our official venue partner, Popinjays, where you can mingle with Hong Kong bar personalities and enjoy a fun night with delicious drinks, great food, and lively music.  

Join us as we celebrate the winners of the Time Out Bar Awards 2022. The award presents 14 refreshed categories that reflect our current drinking scene and showcase the places and people shaping our bar culture. The list of nominees has been revealed. Check out the complete list on this link.  

Doors will open at 6.30pm, and the party will go on until 11pm. The ticketed event ($350 per person) includes entertainment, a selection of canapes, oysters courtesy of Dibba Bay, ham from ​​Joselito, and free-flow drinks from our generous sponsors Pernod Ricard’s Martell, Monkey 47, and Bar World of Tomorrow, Nikka Whiskey, and Fever Tree. 

Tickets sell fast, so make sure you get your tickets today

The event will adhere to the social distancing guidelines for private events. All attendees will be required to present their vaccination record and scan it into the LeaveHomeSafe App before entering, and show a negative RAT test result done within 24 hours or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours. 

Sponsored by

Details

Address:
Popinjays
26/F, The Murray
22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
bit.ly/PopinjaysHK
themurray@niccolohotels.com
Price:
$350
Opening hours:
7pm-11pm

Dates and times

18:30Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2022Popinjays $350
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!