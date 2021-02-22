A new Soho dive bar from the team behind Black Sheep Restaurants

The Last Resort is something between a dive, back-alley, or roadside bar – except friendlier. Made for those who've had a tough day and need to see a friendly face, or drown their sorrows, this new Soho watering hole promises to be a bar you can turn to, and looks a little like a sports bar you might find in Canada too.

Inspired by gritty roadside pit stops and rural small-town drinking, the bar will be offering a ‘wallet-friendly’ menu with 'approachable and straightforward' drinks reminiscent of your college days. Expect beers ($40-$50), wine ($40/glass, $180/bottle), and servings of strong cocktails that include whiskey apple, bourbon Coke, rum sour, vodka cranberry, Margarita, and Long Island Iced Tea (all at $50/serving). Meanwhile, the food menu, designed by executive chef Jowett Yu of Ho Lee Fook and Le Garçon Saigon, will focus on comfort foods such as hot fried chicken made with local (three-yellow) chicken and hot chicken sandwiches with side options of potato wedges, pickles, salad, or fried scamorza.