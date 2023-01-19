Where to find Time Out Hong Kong’s Bar Guide 2023

Bars
121BC
25:00
Apothecary
Aqua
Argo
Artesian
Bar Buonasera
Barcode
Bianco & Rosso
Blue Supreme
Botanical Garden
Brut!
Carbon Brews Central
Clarence
Club Qing
CNY Bar
Coa
Coffee Analog
Craftissimo
Cruise Restaurant & Bar
DarkSide
Dio
Doubleshot by Cupping Room
Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour
Faye
Godenya
Gokan Lounge
Goshaku
Grain
Heya (へや)
Ho Lan Jeng
House Welley
James Suckling Wine Central
Kuromaru
Kyle & Bain
La Cabane Wine Bistro
Le Bistro Winebeast
Lobster Bar and Grill
LQV Wan Chai - Le Bar & La Cave
Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill
Mizunara: The Library
Moonkok
Mostly Harmless
Ozone
PDT (Please Don't Tell)
Penicillin
Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
Plume
Ponty Cafe
Popinjays
Quinary
Red Sugar
Rest Coffee Gin
Room 309
Sake Central
Second Draft
Sevva
Skye
Somm
Stockton
Sugar
Superhooman
Tapas Bar
TAP - The Ale Project
Tell Camellia
Terrible Baby
Terroirs by LQV
The Aubrey
The Baker & The Bottleman
The Bar
The Daily Tot
The Dispensary
The Globe
The Mixing Room by Iron Fairies
The Old Man Hong Kong
The Pavillion
The Poet
The Pontiac
The Social Den
The St. Regis Bar
The Wise King
Tiffany’s New York Bar
Toritama
Wako Sake Labo • Sushi
Whisky & Words
Woo Cheong Tea House
Wood Ear
Yardleys Taproom
Zzura