Hong Kong
Timeout

bar guide 2023
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Where to find Time Out Hong Kong’s Bar Guide 2023

Pick up a free copy of the bar guide in select venues in Hong Kong.

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
After the announcement of our annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards, we also released Time Out Hong Kong's Bar Guide for 2023 to celebrate the city's stellar bar scene. From new watering holes and cocktail and spirit-centric bars to pubs, wine bars and sake joints, the guide presents the best Hong Kong bars to visit right now. Make sure to add them to your next bar-hopping itinerary.  

You may pick up a free copy of Time Out Hong Kong's Bar Guide 2023 in select venues in Hong Kong, which includes restaurants, cafés, bars, and hotels. Below is the list of places where you can find free copies of the printed guide. 

RECOMMENDED: You can also check out our list of the 50 Best bars in Hong Kong right now

Want to be a Time Out Hong Kong stockist? Email us at info.hk@timeout.com for more details.

Bars 

121BC
25:00
Apothecary
Aqua
Argo
Artesian
Bar Buonasera
Barcode
Bianco & Rosso
Blue Supreme
Botanical Garden
Brut!
Carbon Brews Central
Clarence
Club Qing
CNY Bar
Coa
Coffee Analog
Craftissimo
Cruise Restaurant & Bar
DarkSide
Dio
Doubleshot by Cupping Room
Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour
Faye
Godenya
Gokan Lounge
Goshaku
Grain
Heya (へや)
Ho Lan Jeng
House Welley
James Suckling Wine Central
Kuromaru
Kyle & Bain
La Cabane Wine Bistro
Le Bistro Winebeast
Lobster Bar and Grill
LQV Wan Chai - Le Bar & La Cave
Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill
Mizunara: The Library
Moonkok
Mostly Harmless
Ozone
PDT (Please Don't Tell)
Penicillin
Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
Plume
Ponty Cafe 
Popinjays
Quinary
Red Sugar
Rest Coffee Gin
Room 309
Sake Central
Second Draft
Sevva
Skye
Somm
Stockton
Sugar
Superhooman
Tapas Bar
TAP - The Ale Project
Tell Camellia
Terrible Baby
Terroirs by LQV
The Aubrey
The Baker & The Bottleman
The Bar
The Daily Tot
The Dispensary
The Globe
The Mixing Room by Iron Fairies
The Old Man Hong Kong
The Pavillion
The Poet
The Pontiac
The Social Den
The St. Regis Bar
The Wise King
Tiffany’s New York Bar
Toritama
Wako Sake Labo • Sushi
Whisky & Words
Woo Cheong Tea House
Wood Ear
Yardleys Taproom
Zzura

Restaurants and cafes

Amber
Amigo
An Nam
Bistecca Italian Steakhouse
Bound
Classified
Common Ground
Cova (Lee Gardens)
Cova Pasticceria & Confetteria
Cova Ristorante & Caffe (Festival Walk)
Cova Ristorante & Caffe (Pacific Place)
Delaney's Kowloon
Devils Advocate
Dot Cod Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Elephant Grounds (Causeway Bay)
Elephant Grounds (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Elite Concepts
E Molto Buono
Espuma
Glasshouse
Gonpachi
Greyhound Cafe (Cityplaza)
Greyhound Cafe (Festival Walk)
Greyhound Café (Harbour City)
HABITŪ The One
Holly Brown
Holly Brown Coffee Roasters
Kyoto Joe
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
LAB Eat Restaurant & Bar
Lan Kwai Fong Association
Le Salon De Thé de Joël Robuchon
Liberty Exchange Kitchen & Bar
OVO Cafe
Pickled Pelican
Porterhouse Seafood and Steak
Pret A Manger (Admiralty)
Pret A Manger (Des Voeux Road Central)
Pret A Manger (Kowloon Bay)
Pret A Manger (Queensway)
Pret A Manger (Wan Chai)
The Coffee Academics (Wan Chai Road, Wan Chai)
The Coffee Academics (Johnston Road, Wan Chai)
The Peak Lookout 太平山餐廳
Urban Bakery Works
Van Gogh Kitchen

Hotels

Aki Hong Kong – MGallery
Best Western Hotel Harbour View
Butterfly on Wellington
CM + Hotels and Serviced Apartments
Courtyard by Marriott
Crowne Plaza Hong Kong
Eaton HK
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
Harbour Grand Hong Kong
Harbour Grand Kowloon
Harbour Plaza North Point
Holiday Inn Golden Mile Hong Kong
Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel
Hotel Icon
Hotel Madera Hong Kong
Hotel Panorama By Rhombus
Hotel Pennington By Rhombus
House 1881
Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Shatin
Ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan
InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong
Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong
Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong
Lanson Place Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Lodgewood by Nina Hospitality | Wan Chai
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel
Metropark Hotel Kowloon
New World Millennium Hong Kong
Novotel Century Hong Kong
One-Eight-One Hotel & Serviced Residences
Ovolo Southside 
The Peninsula Hong Kong
Prince Hotel, Hong Kong
Regal Hongkong Hotel
Regal Kowloon Hotel
Regal Riverside Hotel
Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel
Rosewood Hong Kong
Royal Plaza Hotel (帝京酒店)
Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers
Sohotel Hong Kong
The Bauhinia Hotels & Serviced Apartments
The HarbourView Place
The Hari Hong Kong
The Johnston Suites
The Kowloon Hotel
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
The Langham, Hong Kong
The Luxe Manor
The Murray, Hong Kong
The Olympian Hong Kong
The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel
The Pottinger Hong Kong
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
The Royal Garden
The Royal Pacific Hotel & Towers
The Sheung Wan by Ovolo
The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery
The St. Regis Hong Kong
The Upper House
W Hong Kong

