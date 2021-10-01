50 Best bars in Hong Kong

Innovative bar Argo just docked in Hong Kong, and it aims to challenge the way we think about drinks. The 70-seater bar – designed to emulate a conservatory with small terrariums and mirrors flooded with natural light and views of Hong Kong’s scenic Victoria Harbour – takes its name from the Greek myth of Jason and the Argonauts who sailed on the ship called Argo in search of the Golden Fleece. Inspired by this story of journey and discovery, the bar aims to serve as a vessel for innovation and exploration, highlighting innovative spirits that include the world's first AI-created gin, lab-made whisky, and other quirky spirits that break away from traditional production along with a cocktail menu 'Here Today, Gone Tomorrow' that celebrates six staple ingredients – coffee, honey, rice, cacao, vanilla, and apples – facing an uncertain future because of its cultivation and climate change.
October 2021: Since April, bars have been allowed to reopen under the ‘vaccine bubble’ regulation. As long as staff have received the first dose of the vaccine and only welcome customers who already had their first dose, these premises are allowed to operate until 2am. They can also extend operation until 3.59am and operate at full capacity if all the staff have been fully vaccinated. So, if you’re looking for drinking spots to hit up this week, there’s a lot of options available in the city.
Whether you want a fancy cocktail at a hidden bar, a bottle of biodynamic wine from a neighbourhood watering hole, a hazy IPA at a craft beer joint, a new bar to discover, or something else entirely, there’s something for you in the city. We’ve put our livers on the line to deliver you a definitive list of the 50 best Hong Kong bars to visit right now.
