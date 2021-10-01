Hong Kong
The Aubrey
Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey

50 Best bars in Hong Kong

From high-concept cocktail bars to dive bars, wine bars to sake joints, these are the best Hong Kong bars to visit right now

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
October 2021: Since April, bars have been allowed to reopen under the ‘vaccine bubble’ regulation. As long as staff have received the first dose of the vaccine and only welcome customers who already had their first dose, these premises are allowed to operate until 2am. They can also extend operation until 3.59am and operate at full capacity if all the staff have been fully vaccinated. So, if you’re looking for drinking spots to hit up this week, there’s a lot of options available in the city.  

Whether you want a fancy cocktail at a hidden bar, a bottle of biodynamic wine from a neighbourhood watering hole, a hazy IPA at a craft beer joint, a new bar to discover, or something else entirely, there’s something for you in the city. We’ve put our livers on the line to deliver you a definitive list of the 50 best Hong Kong bars to visit right now. 

RECOMMENDED: Make sure to check out our pick of the 50 best restaurants in HK and get some inspiration for where your next meal could be. For this month’s drink-related promotions, visit this link.

The 50 best Hong Kong bars

New bar: Argo
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

1. New bar: Argo

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Innovative bar Argo just docked in Hong Kong, and it aims to challenge the way we think about drinks. The 70-seater bar – designed to emulate a conservatory with small terrariums and mirrors flooded with natural light and views of Hong Kong’s scenic Victoria Harbour – takes its name from the Greek myth of Jason and the Argonauts who sailed on the ship called Argo in search of the Golden Fleece. Inspired by this story of journey and discovery, the bar aims to serve as a vessel for innovation and exploration, highlighting innovative spirits that include the world's first AI-created gin, lab-made whisky, and other quirky spirits that break away from traditional production along with a cocktail menu 'Here Today, Gone Tomorrow' that celebrates six staple ingredients – coffee, honey, rice, cacao, vanilla, and apples – facing an uncertain future because of its cultivation and climate change.

Read more
DarkSide
Photograph: Courtesy Darkside

2. DarkSide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

DarkSide is the flagship bar of Rosewood Hong Kong that pays tribute to this neighbourhood’s history — Kowloon is often (for better or worse) called ‘the dark side’ for simply not being Hong Kong Island. The food and drink menus are filled to the brim with options, including port or cognac from the barrel and a wide selection of premium spirits such as whisky and Armagnac. Try the DarkSide's forgotten classics cocktail menu, including Martini vs Vesper and Secret Cocktail (their version of Clover Club), or their new conceptual moon-inspired menu with tropical sipper Waxing Gibbous or the boozy Waxing Crescent.  

Read more
Penicillin
Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin

3. Penicillin

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Taking up 1,520sq ft space of the former Buddha Lounge on Hollywood Road is the latest concept from The Old Man's founders Agung Prabowo and Roman Ghale. A nod to the modern classic cocktail, Penicillin (made with honey, lemon, ginger, a strong dose of Scotch, and a splash of smoky Islay whisky) and the antibiotic in which the cocktail got its name, the bar create drinks with an eco-friendly twist that does not only cure any cocktail fix but hopefully the bar industry's quandaries on sustainability. 

 

Read more
James Suckling Wine Central
Photograph: Courtesy James Suckling Wine Central

4. James Suckling Wine Central

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Founded by world-famous wine critic James Suckling, the bar stands out amongst the wine bars in Hong Kong. Here oenophiles can indulge in a wine list covering James' 100-point rated wines during his decades-long career as a wine critic and enjoy one of the best wine tasting experiences in the city. Taste over 400 wines – most are available by the glass – with an emphasis on Italian wines from Tuscany, Piedmont, and Veneto regions, as well as Bordeaux wines, and Port. Those interested to learn more about wine can take advantage of the Great Wines of the World series featuring exclusive masterclasses and open tasting sessions hosted personally by James Suckling. The registration for Great Wines of Italy Hong Kong 2021 Grand Tasting happening on November 4 to 5 at Four Seasons Hotel is now open. Make sure to catch the masterclasses scheduled at James Suckling Wine Central after the grand tasting.   

 

 

Read more
Terrible Baby
Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby/To Cheuk-Yin

5. Terrible Baby

  • Bars and pubs
  • Jordan

Translated from the French phrase 'L’Enfant Terrible', an expression often used in the world of creative arts to describe the clever yet unconventional, passionate yet egotistical, Terrible Baby shakes up a selection of fun, creative cocktails and a varied selection of spirits. The concept is cool, the décor is cool, the aesthetic is cool. You get the picture. Terrible Baby's bar manager Axel Gonzalez recently unveiled his latest creations for the Jordan bar, and they are well-crafted sippers which include our favourite calamansi daiquiri called Puppy Love.

Read more
The Daily Tot
Photograph: TA

6. The Daily Tot

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

The Daily Tot is a Caribbean-inspired bar named after the centuries-old ritual of handing out a daily rum ration to royal navy sailors from 1850 to the 1970s. The bar focuses on niche rum bottles from Barbados and Trinidad that showcase the true flavours of this versatile spirit. Behind the bar is Gerry Olino, formerly the head bartender of Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour. Expect signature cocktails that highlight rum's versatility with the classics, including twists using light flavours.   

Read more
Book online
The Aubrey
Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey

7. The Aubrey

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The Aubrey is the newest addition to Mandarin Oriental's F&B offering. The resto-bar features three different bar experiences in which guests can enjoy Japanese cuisine, craft cocktails, and spirits. Heading The Aubrey's bar programme is local mixologist Devender Sehgal, formerly the bar manager at Otto e Mezzo Bombana. Expect a core selection of highballs and a chuhai cocktail menu – a rotating selection of three seasonal cocktails using a singular Japanese ingredient – at The Main Bar. Guests can elevate their drinking experience at the four-person Omakase Cocktail Bar, where the talented bar team at The Aubrey will take guests on a unique drinks journey using Japanese spirits and flavours. And if you have a penchant for Champagne or sake, head over to the third bar serving exactly that, plus oysters on the side, including a selection of sake sparklers. Starting this month, catch The Aubrey's new seasonal cocktails featuring Japanese nashi pears.

Read more
Book online
New bar: Kyle & Bain
Photograph: TA

8. New bar: Kyle & Bain

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Located on the mezzanine floor of European brasserie Margo, Kyle and Bain is Hong Kong’s first Martini-centric bar led by The Diplomat’s co-founder John Nugent. As a nod to the history of Ice House Street, Kyle & Bain take after the name of Scottish engineers William Kyle and John Bain, who set up the city’s first ice plant in the 1870s on the exact location where the bar is now located. Expect signature Martinis and colonial-inspired drinks, including the herbal and savoury Gimlet.  

Read more
Sake Central
Photograph: Kenny X. Li/Sake Central

9. Sake Central

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

It’s a common complaint that PMQ is used for all the wrong things. Sake Central is another odd fit in the arts / shopping / entertainment venue – but what an odd fit. Offering the best selection of sake in the city, this is the palce to go to indulge your taste for the Japanese drink or to start learning about it. Their tasting pairing menu where each dish is crafted around a sake style, is also divine. 

Read more
Order delivery
The Poet
Photograph: Courtesy The Poet/KingMan

10. The Poet

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho

The opening of this place, in the early part of 2020, was almost as mysterious as the venue itself with news of it only spreading predominantly via word of mouth, and making an appointment by phone or the bar's Facebook page was the only way to enjoy the experience. The bar eventually welcomed walk-ins and patrons can freely enter the curious-looking door on Staunton Street with a small window that shows only darkness behind it. The menu – inspired by classic cocktails – is crafted by beverage director Tony Hsu together with The Poet's talented bartenders Chiho Cheung and Henry Ho. Try their new drinks including the Golden Negroni, a white version of this crimson-coloured aperitif.

Read more
Caprice
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons

11. Caprice

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Time Out's Bar of the Year for 2020, Caprice Bar is a tasteful, intimate and comforting fine wine and cheese room perfect for winding down after a busy day at the office. If you want the ultimate Caprice Bar experience, order the wine and cheese pairings, and those in the mood for cocktails enjoy the seasonal serves crafted by the bar's talented bartenders headed by beverage manager Lorenzo Antinori. Our favourite is Truffle Negroni, made with gin infused with fresh Australian black winter truffle, an elevated riff to the classic aperitif. 

Read more
Order online
Coa
Photography: Calvin Sit

12. Coa

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sheung Wan

Mezcal is certainly a big thing in Hong Kong these days, and Coa is the agave spirit’s best evangelist, not only in the city but also in the region, especially after nabbing the top spot of Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2021. The extensive mezcal, tequila, and raicilla menu here is the best of its kind in the city. Owner and founder Jay Khan is hugely affable and incredibly knowledgeable about mixology and agave spirits. He can help you choose the perfect drink, even if you’re not familiar with Mexico’s native liquors. 

Read more
Order delivery
The Diplomat
Photograph: Ashlyn Chak

13. The Diplomat

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

The Diplomat – Time Out Bar Awards Best New Bar for 2020 – is the perfect watering hole for people hankering for after-work drinks. Though its location is not so hidden, the bar does hide a secret pink VIP room that you can only enter through a referral from regular patrons. The bar is the brainchild of award-winning mixologist John Nugent (formerly of Lily & Bloom) who is known for his innovative twists on old classics. The drinks are relatively affordable while the cosy gastropub's burgers, fries, and truffled mac and cheese are to die for. For drinks, we love their mini-sized cocktails. Try the Tuxedo #852, a riff on the classic Tuxedo (made with gin, dry vermouth, pear brandy, maraschino liqueur, served with a tiny pear). 

Read more
The Wise King
Photograph: Courtesy The Wise King

14. The Wise King

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho

This cosy, burgundy-and-gold-hued lounge was inspired by Alfonso X of Castile, a.k.a. the dude who ‘invented’ tapas. This is the kind of place where you can settle in for a long night over good conversation and great drinks. The Wise King's co-founder Sandeep Kumar has revamped the bar's menu with some new summer tipples. Whether you like something refreshing or spirit-forward with a twist, you'll find it in the nine offerings on the menu. Try one of our favourite warm-weather coolers – a Bloody Maria twist called Anger ($120), made with porcini mushroom-infused tequila, served in a red pepper rimmed glass. 

Read more
Order delivery
The Pontiac
Photograph: Courtesy The Pontiac

15. The Pontiac

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

With its grunge aesthetic and free-wheeling ethos, The Pontiac is unique within Hong Kong’s upscale cocktail scene. But it’s not just the dive bar vibes and rock heavy playlist that make this spot on Old Bailey Street such a popular destination. The drinks are spot on, especially the classics, and the staff are among the most fun and engaging in the city. Try the bar's new libations featuring simple and straightforward cocktails that include the pink drink called The Starting Gun ($108). 

Read more
Tell Camellia
Tell Camellia's Darjeeling Negroni I Photograph: TA

16. Tell Camellia

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

A brainchild of accolade-heavy bar team Sandeep Hathiramani and Gagan Gurung, Tell Camellia's mission is to fuse tea and cocktail culture. The cocktail menu is split between signature Teatails – all of which are infused with exotic teas and local spices from particular world regions – and house gins that have been lovingly redistilled with different flavoured, you guessed it, tea. If you want to learn how to make tea-tails, catch the bar's regular workshops where you can explore everything about tea, spirits, and cocktail making.

Read more
Order delivery
The Last Resort
Photograph: Courtesy The Last Resort

17. The Last Resort

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

The Last Resort is something between a dive, back-alley, or roadside bar – except friendlier. Made for those who've had a tough day and need to see a friendly face, or drown their sorrows. Inspired by gritty roadside pit stops and rural small-town drinking, the bar offers a ‘wallet-friendly’ menu with 'approachable and straightforward' drinks reminiscent of your college days. Expect beers ($40-$50), wine ($40/glass, $180/bottle), and servings of strong cocktails that include whiskey apple, bourbon Coke, rum sour, vodka cranberry, Margarita, and Long Island Iced Tea (all at $50/serving).

Read more
St. Regis Bar
Photograph: Courtesy St Regis Bar/Michael Weber

18. St. Regis Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Wan Chai

The St. Regis Hong Kong opened its doors in the early part of 2019, and St. Regis Bar has since become a go-to hangout for people looking for an after-work drink in intimate surroundings. Expect a carefully crafted cocktail menu inspired by New York’s subway and Hong Kong’s tramline. Our favourite sip is the cocktail inspired by the God of the Sea, Hung Shing Ye ($148), a coconut-milk washed cocktail featuring Beluga caviar-infused vodka, St Regis Vetiver Essence, oyster leaf, and spices. And since The St Regis is said to be the birthplace of the Bloody Mary, do not leave the bar without trying their Bloody Mary flight which includes the local rendition, Canto Mary, made with dried tangerine peel, spices, and soy sauce.

Read more
Book online
Quinary
Photograph: Courtesy Quinary

19. Quinary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho

The finest of Antonio Lai’s various excellent cocktail bars and ground zero of molecular mixology in Hong Kong, Quinary provides a multisensory experience for its customers unmatched anywhere in the city. Not just about excellent taste, but attention to detail in aesthetics, feel, smell – all the receptors are stimulated within stylish, usually buzzing surrounds. These days you'll find Quinary hosting regular collaborations with brands showcasing different experiences that can whisk you away from the city. 

Read more
Blue Supreme
Photograph: Calvin Sit

20. Blue Supreme

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Sheung Wan

A diamond among the tourist tat of Upper Lascar Row, Blue Supreme is Hong Kong’s classiest craft beer bar. The space is decorated with dark teal walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden furniture offset by green plants. When it comes to beer, the focus is on the wide range of funky, wild and live brews born out of Belgian traditions: farmhouse ales, saisons, spontaneously fermented lambics, sour brown ales and more. Owner Ted Lai really knows his stuff. Talk to him a bit, and he can help ease you into a style that suits your palate. Be sure to order something to eat, too – Blue Supreme pays equal care and attention to its food menu.

Read more
Mizunara: The Library
Photograph: Courtesy Mizunara: The Library

21. Mizunara: The Library

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wan Chai

Headed by the award-winning ‘bartender-in-chief’ Masahiko Endo, Mizunara is a Japanese-style bar hidden away on the fourth floor of a commercial building on Lockhart Road. Yes, the atmosphere is often restrained, so this is no place to go large, but if it’s exquisite cocktails and attentive service you’re after, you can’t do much better.

Read more
Order delivery
Room 309
Photograph: Courtesy Room 309

22. Room 309

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Buried inside The Pottinger, Room 309 is an Aladdin’s cave of delights. With his first new concept in nearly three years, Antonio Lai showed that he still has his golden touch. Almost everything from the bar’s ‘invisible menu’ is worth ordering – and for the flavours too, not just the gimmick of their transparent appearance. 

Read more
Stockton
Photograph: Courtesy Stockton

23. Stockton

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

With Stockton having been around for a while now, it seems a little redundant to claim it's 'hidden' anymore, but for the uninitiated, it's still easy to miss. Found at the top of a dark passage near the end of Wyndham Street, Stockton is decorated like an Edwardian gentlemen's club, all leather sofas and stuffed dodo birds. One of Stockton’s best attributes is its experimental streak, as demonstrated in the introduction of various new cocktail menus since opening back in 2014. 

Read more
001
Photograph: Courtesy 001

24. 001

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

One of the most lowkey of Hong Kong’s hidden cocktail bars, 001 is easy to miss unless you know it’s there. A recessed black door set behind the market stalls on Graham Street, a dim spotlight and doorbell are the only signs that you’re at the right place. Fortunately, 001 doesn’t rely on its gimmick as a hidden bar to pull in punters. The cocktails here are excellent and there’s a strong selection of spirits too. At times you can even find the elusive Pappy Van Winkle bourbon in stock, provided you’re willing to pay the high price, of course.

Read more
Order delivery
The Old Man
Photograph: Calvin Sit

25. The Old Man

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sheung Wan

The Old Man Hong Kong became an essential part of Asia's cocktail scene since it opened in 2017. Just one year after its opening, it earned a spot at The World's 50 Best Bars in 2018 and took the top spot at Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2019. The bar just turned four, and it is now managed by mixologist Nikita Matveev who adds his signature take on the bar's Ernest Hemingway-themed menu. 

Read more
Order delivery
Whisky & Words
Photograph: Courtesy Whisky & Words

26. Whisky & Words

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sheung Wan

Located at the steps of Shing Hing Street, you'll find the bar's narrow wooden door with bold brass lettering of Whisky & Words at the front entrance. The area is intimate, and the interior is decked out in muted greys and faux wood decals. You will have an option of 300 whiskies (starting from $130 to $340 per dram) from their bottle collection coming from Scotland, Japan, and Ireland. Aside from whisky, the bar also offers a selection of cocktails that uses gin and vodka as base. 

Read more
Order delivery
The Shady Acres
Photograph: Courtesy The Shady Acres

27. The Shady Acres

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

Since it opened in 2019, this free-spirited bar on Peel Street has been always packed with patrons. Its daily hard slushie, crushable beers at affordable prices, and a range of wines from across the world – including biodynamic and natural wines – give Shady Acres an edge over some of the other players on the scene. It doesn't hurt that Hong Kong nightlife veterans Ryan Nightingale (Back Bar, Aberdeen Street Social) and Mike Watt (208 Duecento Otto) are involed in the project.

Read more
Order delivery
PDT
Photograph: Courtesy PDT

28. PDT

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Central

PDT’s official opening in Hong Kong in early 2018 may not have generated quite the same buzz as when the bar popped up in the Landmark MO two years prior, but the cocktails are still of exceptional quality. Heading the bar under the guidance of PDT NY is award-winning mixologist Kervin Unido. As exciting as the drinks may be, the bar snacks, created by Richard Ekkebus, culinary director of Michelin-starred Amber, are also top drawer. 

Read more
Honky Tonks Tavern
Photograph: Courtesy Honky Tonks Tavern

29. Honky Tonks Tavern

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Honky Tonks Tavern is a restaurant, wine, and cocktail bar from the group behind Shady Acres. Taking over Les Fils à Maman's former location in Man Hing Lane, Honky Tonks Tavern is backed by familiar fixtures from the F&B scene. Behind the bar is Edgarito Santillan (formerly Terrible Baby) and Adam Schmidt (formerly PDT), while chef Andrew Mast (formerly Chinched, Newfoundland, Canada) is in the kitchen, with Matt Richardson (formerly Ho Lee Fook and Aaharn) managing the front of the house. For easy-breezy, happy hours, the cocktail programme includes long drinks, spritzes, and highballs that people can enjoy at the large u-shaped bar. 

Read more
Butler
Photograph: Courtesy Butler

30. Butler

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Housed just shy of Minden Avenue’s rowdier strip of bars, this quiet, 20-seat cocktail den is the first independent venture by Oriental Sake Bar Yu-Zen’s former master mixologist Masayuki Uchida. The bar is one of the best place for a quality cocktail in Kowloon. Aside from slinging perfectly balanced mixed drinks, Uchida also stocks an impressive arsenal of single malts and blended whiskies which he serves over crystal clear orbs of hand-chipped ice.

Read more
The Globe
Photograph: TA

31. The Globe

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Soho

A venerable institution with some 20 years’ history and a surprisingly spacious location – at least for Central – The Globe is one of the best places in Hong Kong to settle in with a pint. A member of the Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong and home to more beers than you can shake a stick at, The Globe is a must visit for any hop head. If all the many various brews aren’t enough for you, be sure to snare one of the unmissable homemade pies.

Read more
The Envoy
Photograph: Courtesy The Envoy

32. The Envoy

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

The Envoy is another one of Antonio Lai's bars tucked away in The Pottinger hotel. The drinks are decidedly futuristic-retro, offering avant-garde millilitres of meticulously measured, shaken and stirred concoctions. There's a separate full menu for food, offering bites and heartier game-heavy dishes, but we find the drinks alone provide adequate sustenance. Although regular imbibers wouldn't choose this place for a standard tipple, guests would definitely return for its charming surprises.  

Read more
Second Draft
Photograph: Courtesy Second Draft

33. Second Draft

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Tai Hang

Little Bao's chef May Chow joined forces with the guys from TAP: The Ale Project to create a gastropub, the aptly named Second Draft, located in Tai Hang. Apart from serving some cracking locally brewed beers on tap, the gastropub is also heavily influenced by local flavours when it comes to the grub with dishes like nuts with spicy Mala seasoning and squid ink and dried oyster croquettes on the menu. 

Read more
Order delivery
Popinjays
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Weber

34. Popinjays

  • Restaurants
  • Central

When it comes to rooftop spaces in this city, the widely accepted rule is if you've got it, flaunt it. That’s what The Murray hotel does with Popinjays, the crowning gem of its F&B portfolio. Accessible by a private elevator, the penthouse venue has a bar on one side and the restaurant on the other. It's encased in floor-to-ceiling windows with a wraparound terrace that looks out in all directions to surrounding high-rises. The space is a stunner, a cool blend of class and playfulness, with plenty of Kaws artwork to embellish the walls. While most of the cocktails here do not come cheap, you'll quickly find that the prices are surprisingly reasonable for a five-star hotel.

Read more
Foxglove
Photograph: Calvin Sit

35. Foxglove

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Foxglove is a 1950s-style bar disguised as an umbrella shop on Duddell Street, a concept based on the travels of fictional Englishman Frank Minza. Entering the bar will transport you back to the fabulous 50s with an interior reminiscent of the luxurious first-class aeroplane cabins of that era. The drink menu offers classic cocktails with house signature twists and a selection of rare cognac and spirits – some bottled in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. This spot hosts live events that run a gamut of genres, including Latino and world music, but it’s the jazz nights that they’re renowned for and is always top quality. 

Read more
Boticario
Photograph: Courtesy Boticario

36. Boticario

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

One of the newest bars to join Hong Kong's drinking scene. Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui East's waterfront, Boticario transport cocktail lovers to 1920s Buenos Aires, a time when Argentina was one of the wealthiest countries in the world. This cocktail den features a two-level cocktail bar and grill with both indoor and al fresco seating. Staying true to the theme, the bar's cocktail menu combines the herbal healing traditions of South America's pharmacies with the timeless heritage of spirit botanicals while the food on offer showcases Mediterranean and Latin dishes. Expect a menu of craft spirits and drinks made with homemade sodas, phosphates (citrus substitute), tonics, tinctures, and infusions. 

Read more
Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour
Photograph: Courtesy Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

37. Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Brought to us by the team behind Mrs Pound (which is now sadly closed) and Foxglove is Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour. The bar, which is tucked away inside the Landmark, is a speakeasy-like venue that houses over 250 gins showcasing premium bottles from all around the world. You can enjoy them straight up or in an array of creative cocktails. Choose your prefered flavour profile or taste through a few, from citrusy or sweet to the more spicy and savoury or fruity and floral cocktail, there is something for everyone. Dr Fern's also offers an array of bar bites including charcuterie or mixed cheese boards.

Read more
Zuma
Photograph: TA

38. Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Central

This buzzing, two-floor bar and Japanese restaurant have outposts in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US – such is its quality. There’s a well-stocked bar of Japanese sakes and whiskies. But it’s Zuma’s knack for visually appealing cocktails that’s landed it in the upper echelons of Hong Kong’s bar scene. Behind the stick is Zuma's bar manager Lorenzo Coppola who adds his signature spin to the bar's growing cocktail programme. 

Read more
Order delivery
House Welley Bar
Photograph: TA

39. House Welley Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The bar opened in early 2020, with an extensive collection of whiskies from Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, and other world whiskies. Veering away from the usual gentleman's leather den, House Welley Bar exudes a modern vibe that appeals to both whisky noobs and enthusiasts. Expect to find single cask, limited edition, and distillery exclusive original bottlings (OB) and hard to find independent bottlings (IB) from the likes of Yamazaki, Macallan, to Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), as well as vintage expressions from Bunnahabhain, Clynelish, Bowmore, including a 47-year-old Gordon & Macphail Glen Grant 1966 ($680/dram).  

Read more
Bar Buonasera
Photograph: Courtesy Bar Buonasera

40. Bar Buonasera

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located just above Butler Bar, Japanese-style Bar Buonasera is the Hong Kong branch of the famous Osaka bar by the same name. The bar offers classic handcrafted cocktails and a great selection of whisky. Expect Japanese style mixology where every serving is done to perfection. Catch occasionally opened bottles of rare Japanese whiskies and independent whisky bottlings.  

Read more
The Wilshire
Photograph: Calvin Sit

41. The Wilshire

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Kennedy Town

Tucked away at the back of Mexican restaurant 11 Westside – beyond the restaurant’s own bar and two large, frosted glass doors – The Wilshire is another of Hong Kong’s ‘hidden’ gems, with charming bar staff and a focused menu of classic cocktails given intriguing spins. Not sure what to order? Chat up the bar team. They’re always willing to whip something up according to your tastes. If you’re in Kennedy Town seeking a drink, this should be your first call. And then your last call, too, when you inevitably come back for a nightcap. 

Read more
Book online
Red Sugar
Photograph: Courtesy Kerry Hotel

42. Red Sugar

  • Restaurants
  • Hung Hom

Enjoying a tipple with a great view is always an excellent formula for a feel-good night out. Red Sugar, located on the 7th floor of Kerry Hotel, offers an outdoor terrace with a 270-degree Victoria Harbour view that will give you enough reason to visit Hung Hom. Expect to be greeted by welcoming staff and a great range of drink menus with an extensive craft beer listing, and whisky and wine selection. Their signature cocktail menu is inspired by Hong Kong industries in the 1960s; you can sip your way to a little bit of the city’s history and chat with the bartenders for its inspiration. A glass of Victoria’s Treasure ($108), an old fashioned twist, is a great start.

Read more
Bar de Luxe (H Code)
Photograph: Courtesy Bar De Luxe/Calvin Sit

43. Bar de Luxe (H Code)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Japanese cocktail hotspot Bar De Luxe has moved from the 30th floor of Asia Pacific Centre to their new H Code location on Pottinger Street. Known for its authentic Ginza flavour and experience, the bar was brought to Hong Kong in 2017 by legendary bartender Hidetsugu Ueno, founder of the famous Tokyo bar Bar High Five. The new venue now sits on a 1700sq ft spot that can fit 120 guests (standing) which is bigger than their old space. 

Read more
Order delivery
Grain
Photograph: Courtesy Grain

44. Grain

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town

Grain, in partnership with one of Hong Kong’s top craft brewers Gweilo, is a restaurant and bar offering gastropub food for weekend brunch (a la carte), lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with beers and drinks to match. Grain also houses a research and development brewing facility called Gweilo Brewlab, which will allow beer lovers to try out newly developed brews before they’re released, as well as an area to host beer workshops and tastings to learn more about brewing beer. Offering a total of 24 taps, you'll never run out of brews to choose from when you're craving for good quality beer. 

 

Read more
Moonkok by Moonzen
Photograph: Ann Chiu

45. Moonkok by Moonzen

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Mong Kok

Local craft brewery Moonzen have pulled out all the stops for this extremely photogenic bar on Shantung Street. Designed by HEED Studio, the interior is full of vermillion and emerald green to resemble a temple, and the bar serves an impressive 12 beers on tap – Moonzen brews and guest additions. We thoroughly enjoy escaping the bustle of the city and perching at the bar and getting a cold one poured, accompanied by some of the tasty snacks on offer.

Read more
Ho Lan Jeng (formerly 65 Peel)
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Lan Jeng

46. Ho Lan Jeng (formerly 65 Peel)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Central
  • price 2 of 4

Ho Lan Jeng (formerly called 65 Peel because of its old location in Peel Street) – a play on the common Canto phrase used to describe something as 'so fucking good' – is all about showcasing the local craft beer scene, especially harder-to-find brews from Citibrew, Moonzen, and more. In fact, you have to so many pages through the menu before seeing anything brewed outside of the SAR, so it's safe to say that you'll never run out of options.

Read more
New bar: Zzura
Photograph: Courtesy Zzura

47. New bar: Zzura

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Zzura is a Sahara desert-inspired bar hidden on the second floor of Amber Lodge on Hollywood Road, where now-defunct whisky joint ThirtySix Bar & Co used to reside. Familiar faces behind the bar include Tell Camellia co-owner Gagan Gurung and Princebir Singh, former head bartender of Zuma. Expect spice-infused cocktails highlighting Middle-Eastern flavours that include an easy-to-drink cocktail called Kafyar ($120) and a cumin-infused cocktail called Around The Globe ($120). 

Read more
New bar: Apothecary
Photograph: Courtesy Apothecary

48. New bar: Apothecary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

One of the latest openings on Wyndham Street. Apothecary is, well, an apothecary-themed bar aimed at curing whatever ails you with their botanical-inspired concoctions. The menu, called The Herbalist's Notebook, offers 12 cocktails focused on using herbs and spices, but if you think it might be too strong, too bitter or spicy, it's quite the contrary. The cocktails are well balanced and use a lot of infusion and clarification methods, so most of the cocktails are delicate, smooth, and easy to drink, which might be a bit sneaky because it has a lot more kick than you'd think. 

Read more
New bar: Awa Awa
Photograph: Courtesy Awa Awa

49. New bar: Awa Awa

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

If you miss travelling to Japan, this new Peel Street venue that took over the spot of short-lived Mamma Always Said brings a taste of the Okinawa Prefecture – the tropical side of Japan located on the southwestern tip of the archipelago – to this bustling strip in Central. Named after the Okinawan distilled spirit awamori – Japan's oldest distilled spirit, crafted from a unique black koji mould indigenous to Okinawa – the bar aims to feature one expression from all of Okinawa's 47 awamori distilleries in its bar stock and so far they have around 50 bottles on their selection. So, if you want to discover Japan's oldest distilled spirit, this is the best place to hit up in the city. You can also try their cocktails, which include Awa Awa's riff to the classic The Last Word called The Last Attempt, using an Okinawa Gin and served with a housemade Maraschino Umeboshi made with ripe ume cooked with spice, maraschino liqueur and cherry brandy. 

Read more
New bar: Finding Daisy
Photograph: TA

50. New bar: Finding Daisy

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

It's hard to miss the retro cinema sign with the words "On your mark, get set, go! In your mind, get seat, drink! – Finding Daisy" when you're walking on Elgin Street. Underneath the sign and behind the red curtains is one of the new openings in the area, a theatre-themed bar called Finding Daisy headed by seasoned Hong Kong bartenders Max Bajracharya and Rai Amrit. Expect signature twists to classic cocktails like the spicy margarita Spicy Rancho, a pink version of French 75 called Lick It Like You Mean It, and their gibson remix called Daisy's Gambit. 

Read more
