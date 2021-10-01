50 Best bars in Hong Kong

October 2021: Since April, bars have been allowed to reopen under the ‘vaccine bubble’ regulation. As long as staff have received the first dose of the vaccine and only welcome customers who already had their first dose, these premises are allowed to operate until 2am. They can also extend operation until 3.59am and operate at full capacity if all the staff have been fully vaccinated. So, if you’re looking for drinking spots to hit up this week, there’s a lot of options available in the city.

Whether you want a fancy cocktail at a hidden bar, a bottle of biodynamic wine from a neighbourhood watering hole, a hazy IPA at a craft beer joint, a new bar to discover, or something else entirely, there’s something for you in the city. We’ve put our livers on the line to deliver you a definitive list of the 50 best Hong Kong bars to visit right now.



