Win buy-one-get-one-free vouchers for Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards winning bars

Don’t miss out on this giveaway!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with OCBC Hong Kong
This season, Time Out Hong Kong partners with leading financial services group OCBC Hong Kong to roll out a series of treats and perks, offering you exceptional experiences in the city. Thanks to the overwhelming response to our first round of giveaways, we’re once again presenting you with another exciting opportunity to win drinks or snacks vouchers for some of the city’s top bars.

In our third round of giveaways, you have a chance to win up to $500 worth of buy-one-get-one-free drinks or snacks vouchers (valid from June 20 to July 20) for four renowned Hong Kong bars that were recently honoured at our sixth annual Bar Awards ceremony on May 21. A total of 200 vouchers are up for grabs, with each voucher redeemable at one of the award-winning bars. Fifty (50) lucky individuals will be selected to win four (4) buy-one-get-one-free drinks or snacks vouchers at the below participating bars:

  • Bar Leone (Bar of the Year and Future Shaper Award)
  • Mostly Harmless (Bartender of the Year) 
  • Avoca (Best Cocktail Programme and Readers' Choice)
  • Kinsman (Spirit of Hong Kong Award)

On June 12, stay tuned to Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong’s Instagram accounts @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK to participate in the giveaway. 

We have five additional surprises lined up for our readers, so keep an eye out for our announcements in the following months. 

Here's how to win:

1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

2) Like the contest photo, tag the person you want to share this giveaway with and tell us about your favourite cocktail in one to two sentences.

3) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

Terms and conditions apply

