Women Bartender Week at The St. Regis Bar Macao

  • Bars and pubs
  • Macau, Macau
  • Recommended
  1. The St. Regis Bar Macao
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The St. Regis Bar Macao's cocktails
  2. The St. Regis Bar Macao
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Bar Macao/Michael Weber
  3. The St. Regis Bar Macao
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  4. The St. Regis Bar Macao
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Head over to Macau to celebrate women's month with cocktails crafted by talented Asian female bartenders

After a successful run of guest bar shifts for The St. Regis Bar Macao's The Art of Mixology series, the esteemed establishment is hosting a lineup of Asian bartenders, this time focusing on women. In celebration of women's month, Asian female bartenders Summer Chen, co-founder of Taiwan's Vender bar (ranked 41 in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023), and Taln Rojanavanich, co-founder of Bangkok's Bar US, will take turns showcasing their skills on March 15 (Friday) and March 14 (Saturday).

Summer will be mixing drinks on Friday from 8 pm onwards, with Taln taking over the following day. Join the celebration with these talented women and treat yourself to a drink or two, enhanced by live music, at The St. Regis Bar.   

Tatum Ancheta
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Event website:
www.thestregisbarmacao.com/specials
Address:
Macau
Macau
Macau
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

20:00Women Bartender Week at The St. Regis Bar MacaoMacau
20:00Women Bartender Week at The St. Regis Bar MacaoMacau
