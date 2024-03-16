Women Bartender Week at The St. Regis Bar Macao

Time Out says

After a successful run of guest bar shifts for The St. Regis Bar Macao's The Art of Mixology series, the esteemed establishment is hosting a lineup of Asian bartenders, this time focusing on women. In celebration of women's month, Asian female bartenders Summer Chen, co-founder of Taiwan's Vender bar (ranked 41 in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023), and Taln Rojanavanich, co-founder of Bangkok's Bar US, will take turns showcasing their skills on March 15 (Friday) and March 14 (Saturday).

Summer will be mixing drinks on Friday from 8 pm onwards, with Taln taking over the following day. Join the celebration with these talented women and treat yourself to a drink or two, enhanced by live music, at The St. Regis Bar.