Drink This: Coffee cocktails by Antonio Lai at The Coffee Academics

Mixology legend Antonio Lai (of VEA, Quinary, Ori-gin and The Envoy fame) has collaborated with The Coffee Academics to create a range of six coffee cocktails to keep you buzzed and tipsy this summer.

The caffeinated libations include The Coconut Brew - a tropical affair with cold brewed coffee, coconut water, vodka, coconut syrup, mint and pineapple. The Morning TCA blends coffee with pandan syrup, gin, rosso and pandan leaves and the TCA Espresso Martini mixes vodka, espresso and Kahlua coffee liquor with coffee bean garnish.

For those who prefer dessert-like cocktails, the Rum Raisin concoction uses indulgent vanilla ice cream, an espresso shot, rum, milk and cinnamon powder, served in a champagne glass. The Cascara Collins is a top tipple featuring cascara mix, vodka, soda water, grapefruit and mint. Last but by no means least is the TCA Old Fashioned with whisky, cascara syrup, bitters and orange zest peel.

The cocktails will be available from August 7 at most branches including the flagship location in Causeway Bay, Lan Kwai Fong, The Morrison, Johnston Road and The Pulse.