Wan Chai nightspot Carnegie’s to close

Lockhart Road staple Carnegie’s announced today that is set to close at the end of the month. A popular Wan Chai haunt for more than 25 years, it’s time to say goodbye to those bar-top dances and extreme happy hours. Citing huge rent spikes and lingering after effects of 2014’s Occupy movement, general manager Duncan Smith has announced the venue will close by the end of June if a new owner is not found.



It’s another bitter blow to that corner of Wan Chai following the closure of Delaney’s Wan Chai branch in 2015. Although some may welcome the closure of one of the neighbourhood’s more rowdy spots, and hope for the continued elevation of Wan Chai that has seen smart restaurants like Akrame and Ham and Sherry open on Ship Street, it’s sad to see another local institution bite the dust. Lan Kwai Fong fixture Hong Kong Brew House, which we reported was set to close, hosts its last day tomorrow.