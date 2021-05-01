May (Sammi Cheng) is a jaded and disaffected widow who married her husband after knowing him for just seven days. After his untimely death, she inherits his fortune, house, and much to the dismay of his family, a stake in their fashion company. Embarking on a rapid downward spiral, May ends up in a near-fatal car crash that lands her in the hospital. After her surgery, she discovers that she can see ghosts with her left eye, and quickly becomes friends with one in particular – the boisterous and playful Ken (Lau Ching Wan), her former primary school classmate who died at age 13.

This is indeed the third film on this list that stars Cheng in a leading role – and what about it? It’s hard to overstate just how dominant and prolific she was in the local film industry throughout the early 2000s. Her willingness to commit fully to a concept, no matter how ridiculous, nonsensical, or campy, resulted in consistently great performances, and this film is no exception. My Left Eye Sees Ghosts is an offbeat idea that is executed with the perfect amount of panache and flair – the true mark of a good Hong Kong comedy.