11 classic cartoons every 90s kid grew up watching in Hong Kong

Oh, how we miss the good old days when the only thing we had to worry about was how to carefully spend our allowance on snacks and street food, before getting off school and back home in time to catch our favourite cartoon. Rather than talking about the latest news headlines, topics of discussion among friends revolved around the latest episode of the hottest cartoon, and why Mewtwo will always be better than Arceus (any Pokemon fans?) If you're desperately missing those days, then join us as we take a look back at some of our favourite cartoons from the 90s. Enthusiastic singing to theme soundtracks is highly encouraged.

