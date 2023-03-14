Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong street food
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong’s best street food essentials

The low-down on Hong Kong street food, from fishballs to stinky tofu

Jeff Yeung
Edited by
Jeff Yeung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
As life returns to normalcy, Hong Kong’s bustling street food scene is more alive than ever. Whether you find yourself in Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Kwai Fong, Sham Shui Po, or pretty much anywhere else in the city, you’re bound to find some delectable bites prepared right there on the side of the street. From spicy fishballs or crispy eggettes to chewy cheung fun or pungent stinky tofu, these tasty tidbits are also wallet-friendly, giving you the chance to fill up your belly for just a few bucks. There's no doubt Hong Kong boasts some of the world’s best restaurants, but no authentic local experience can be complete without sampling some of these street food favourites.

RECOMMENDED: If you're still hungry for more, here's our round-up of the best foodie happenings around town this month.

The best street food in Hong Kong

Roasted sweet potato and chestnuts
Photograph: Shutterstock

Roasted sweet potato and chestnuts

Sold side-by-side on push carts (usually found close to busy MTR exits), roasted sweet potatoes and charcoal-cooked chestnuts are popular treats that start to emerge come wintertime. There are only a few street vendors left in Hong Kong that still peddle these delicious wares and they're identifiable by the distinct aroma they give off and the cloud of smoke that surrounds them. Most of these vendors also sell salt-baked quail eggs. Be sure to grab a bag if you see it. 

Where to find it: Individual vendors pop up here and there, especially in the older parts of the city and near busy MTR exits, such as Sham Shui Po, Tin Shui Wai, or Tai Po.

Cheung fun
Photograph: Shutterstock

Cheung fun

Loved for its smooth texture and distinct al dente chew, cheung fun is made by rolling steamed rice noodle sheets into bundles, then chopping them into bite-sized pieces. Unlike the type served at dim sum restaurants, the streetside variety usually comes without fillings. This might make it sound rather bland, so to give it a kick, usually it's eaten with a host of different sauces such as sweet sauce, peanut sauce, soy sauce, and chilli sauce, as well as a healthy topping of sesame seeds.

Where to find it: Sham Shui Po's Hop Yik Tai is one of the most famous cheung fun makers in town, gathering a large crowd every day.

Spicy fishballs
Photograph: Shutterstock

Spicy fishballs

Spicy fishballs are probably Hong Kong’s most iconic street snack – nearly every savoury street stall sells these. Though they’re mostly made from flour these days and contain almost no fish meat, this has had little effect on the snack's popularity. Springy in texture, the bite-sized spheres bob about in a fragrant spicy sauce (often times curry-based) before they're skewered on a bamboo stick or ladled into a takeaway bowl for on-the-pavement enjoyment. 

Where to find it: Some of our favorites include Tung Tat Restaurant on Yau Ma Tei's Pitt Street and Fishball Gor located near Mong Kok's Langham Place.

Siu mai
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Siu mai

Immediately recognisable by its bright yellow wrapping, this ubiquitous streetside snack differs from its pork-filled counterpart served in dim sum parlours in that it’s made with flour kneaded with a bit of fish meat (although most stalls forego the latter ingredient completely nowadays to cut costs). They are then steamed and doused in soy sauce. Those who crave a kick of heat can also pile on the chilli sauce. Like fishballs, you’ll find steamed siu mai at almost any savoury snack stall in Hong Kong.

Where to find it: A standout for us is Lui Jai Kee Yee Gor 1978, situated in Shau Kei Wan's Tung Hing Building. To this day, the restaurant still handmakes their own fish siu mai.

Soy-braised cuttlefish or octopus
Photograph: NN Liebe

Soy-braised cuttlefish or octopus

Bright orange and with tentacles still intact, these might not be the most visually appealing of Hong Kong’s street foods, but they sure are delicious. The cuttlefish and octopus are usually boiled quickly until just tender and then dipped in a soy-based marinade for flavour. Eat them on a bamboo stick with a lick of mustard, as is de rigueur at the much-loved Fei Jie street stall in Mong Kok.

Where to find it: Mong Kok's Fei Jie snack shop is one of the city's most popular street food joints. Aside from the squid and octopus, their pig offal and turkey kidney skewers are also local favourites.

Stinky tofu
Photograph: Shutterstock

Stinky tofu

Despite its pungent odour, stinky tofu is one of the most delicious snacks you can find on our streets. The bean curd gets its distinct funk from a lengthy process of fermentation, usually in a brine of milk, vegetables, or even meat. It’s then deep-fried and usually served with chilli sauce. The outer layer is crisp and golden and gives way to a soft and creamy centre. If you can get past the smell, this stinky snack is sure to please. 

Where to find it: For a traditional take, head to Ladies Street Sik Fan Co. in Mong Kok. While not exactly a street stall, the dai pai dong offers authentic Cantonese cuisine so be sure to try their other dishes too.

Eggettes
Photograph: N.Chiu

Eggettes

It's hard to resist the sweet, heavenly smell of eggettes, known as gai daan zai in Cantonese. These are made by pouring egg batter onto a griddle pan and cooking until it's crisp on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. Most vendors will offer a no-frills, original egg flavour and some places might do chocolate, sesame and green tea, among other crazier incarnations. Nowadays, you can also find them with all kinds of toppings of fillings, such as chocolate, peanut butter, cheese, and even pork and apple bits.

Where to find it: If you happen to be in Shau Kei Wan, pay Master Low-Key Food Shop a visit. Their eggettes come in all kinds of flavours, so whether you're looking for something sweet, sour, spicy, or savoury, you can rest assured your cravings will be satisfied.

Deep-fried pig intestine
Photograph: Sam Evans

Deep-fried pig intestine

These bright orange rounds are made by wrapping various layers of pig intestines into a sausage-like bundle. Trust us - it’s really much more appealing than it sounds, especially when it’s deep-fried in oil until the outer casing becomes crisp while the centres remain moist with an ever-so-slight chewiness, creating a perfect balance of textures. Enjoy these skewered things with a squeeze of sweet sauce. 

Where to find it: For a taste of this delicacy, look no further than in Temple Street Cow Offal in Yau Ma Tei. The stall has been running since 1968 and is even recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Imitation shark’s fin
Photograph: Shutterstock

Imitation shark’s fin

Aside from being much more affordable than real shark's fin soup, its imitation counterpart is also much more ethical, replacing the key ingredient with glass noodles instead that's cooked in an umami broth with black fungus and shredded chicken, fish, or duck. This delicious street food is often eaten with a dash of vinegar as well for an added punch.

Where to find it: Aside from offering all kinds of eggettes, Shau Kei Wan's Lui Jai Kee Yee Gor 1978 also serves up some of the city's best imitation shark's fin soup.

Cow offal
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Cow offal

Hongkongers were snacking on cow offal long before nose-to-tail became a dining trend. From lung to liver, tripe to intestine, no cuts are off-limits, and they’re braised ’til tender in a soy-based marinade with various spices. 

Where to find it: For the best cow offal in town, check out Mong Kok's Fei Jie snack shop on Dundas Street or the Michelin-recommended Temple Street Cow Offal on Arthur Street in Yau Ma Tei.

Stuffed three treasures
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Lance Catedral

Stuffed three treasures

The ‘three treasures’ can refer to any number of things, but the most popular trio is green bell pepper, aubergine and sliced red sausage. Alternatively, you can also swap anything with fried tofu or chilli peppers. All of these ingredients are filled or smeared with carp paste and then fried until greasy and delicious. This snack may be dripping in oil, but hey, there are vegetables in the mix, so it must be healthy, right? 

Where to find it: Fish Ball Gor cooks up superb stuffed three treasures, but don't limit yourself to just three items: there's plenty of additional options nowadays as the delicacy has evolved from its original form.

Tea eggs
Photograph: Sam Evans

Tea eggs

The tea egg is arguably one the most traditional street bites in Hong Kong. These curious-looking things are made by hard boiling eggs and then gently cracking their shells before soaking them in tea. The result is an egg that, after the fractured shell is peeled away, reveals a beautiful, marbled egg white that looks more like a piece of art than a street snack. Take a bite and savour the subtle tea flavour in a unique kind of street food that is not only great for those on the go but also extremely affordable.

Where to find it: Because of how simple it is to make tea eggs, there's no specific store that's particularly famous for this delicacy, but you'll find it at most Chinese herbal drink shops in town.

