Hong Kong’s best street food essentials

Sold side-by-side on push carts (usually found close to busy MTR exits), roasted sweet potatoes and charcoal-cooked chestnuts are popular treats that start to emerge come wintertime. There are only a few street vendors left in Hong Kong that still peddle these delicious wares and they're identifiable by the distinct aroma they give off and the cloud of smoke that surrounds them. Most of these vendors also sell salt-baked quail eggs. Be sure to grab a bag if you see it.

Where to find it: Individual vendors pop up here and there, especially in the older parts of the city and near busy MTR exits, such as Sham Shui Po, Tin Shui Wai, or Tai Po.