Have you ever walked past a local traditional tuck shop (aka a ‘si dor’) and had a flashback of your childhood days? Sure, we have plenty of options for food and snacks nowadays, but if you’re in need of an added taste of nostalgia, here’s a list of some top childhood sweets and snacks that every Hongkonger will recognise and where you can buy them!

RECOMMENDED: In the mood for some more local fare? Book a table at the best Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong!