Four Seas seaweed 四洲紫菜
No Asian needs to be introduced to seaweed snacks since our supermarkets already stock a plethora of kelpy, mossy goodies – but there’s just something about Four Seas seaweed that hits different. Is it the nostalgia of buying a strip of this from our school canteens and sharing it among friends? Is it the sweet, savoury, and slightly spicy flavours all rolled into one umami-filled mouthful? Is it the fact that each pack only contains a measly four pieces of delicious seaweed? Probably all of the above.
Available at most supermarkets across the city