Best Hong Kong movies you can stream on Netflix and Disney+

Infernal Affairs trilogy
A local must-watch, the Infernal Affairs is a pivotal film series for Hong Kong cinema, making its way all the way to Hollywood with the US remake, The Departed. Winning numerous prestigious accolades including Hong Kong Film Award for best film, actor (Tony Leung Chiu Wai), supporting actor (Anthony Wong), director, screenplay, and editing, the story follows a police and triad undercover who blend themselves into their societal roles while working for the opposite team. The moles play a game of cat and mouse as they try to reveal the other without disclosing their position. The epic crime-action trilogy is cleverly crafted with well-developed characters and gripping dialogue.
Available on Netflix