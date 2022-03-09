Hong Kong
Anita
Photograph: Courtesy Anita

Best Hong Kong movies you can stream on Netflix and Disney+

The local productions to binge

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung
Dara Chau
With so much time spent at home these days, even a comprehensive library like Netflix or Disney+ can run dry. Instead of holding your breath for the next releases, turn your attention to some of the best made-in-Hong Kong productions old and new. Whether it is rewatching a golden oldie for nostalgia or diving into some titles which have recently hit the screens, here are some of our favourite local movies to stream online.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more updates coming your way!

RECOMMENDED: In need of a good laugh? Check out these iconic Hong Kong comedies from the 2000s.

Infernal Affairs trilogy

A local must-watch, the Infernal Affairs is a pivotal film series for Hong Kong cinema, making its way all the way to Hollywood with the US remake, The Departed. Winning numerous prestigious accolades including Hong Kong Film Award for best film, actor (Tony Leung Chiu Wai), supporting actor (Anthony Wong), director, screenplay, and editing, the story follows a police and triad undercover who blend themselves into their societal roles while working for the opposite team. The moles play a game of cat and mouse as they try to reveal the other without disclosing their position. The epic crime-action trilogy is cleverly crafted with well-developed characters and gripping dialogue.

Available on Netflix

Hong Kong West Side Stories

A 12-episode short series, Hong Kong West Side Stories expresses the social issues of the young generation in Hong Kong through tales of love, dating, sex, coming-of-age, socio-economic ceilings and more. Each episode is an individual story, but with slight ties to one another to blend the whole story together. This modern black comedy portrays so many real life issues through its script, making it so personally relatable to the Hong Kong masses. The controversial series is original, fresh and truthful which is so beautiful and rare in Hong Kong cinema.

Available on Netflix

An Autumn’s Tale

A timeless classic, the 1987 production An Autumn’s Tale has impacted Hong Kong cinema with its ahead-of-its-time storyline, which sheds light on the transnational relationships that were gaining popularity in the 80s, socio-economic strife as an immigrant, and the adaptation skills as a minority. Speaking to a lot of emigrated Hongkongers, it depicts the struggles and successes that Cherie Chung (Jennifer Lee) faces as she begins her new life in New York and her encounter with neighbour and love-interest Sampan (Chow Yun-fat) as she discovers herself and her new-found identity. An Autumn’s Tale has received four Hong Kong Film Festival Awards (including ranking 49th in 100 Chinese Motion Pictures) and a Golden Horse Award.

Available on Netflix

Young and Dangerous

Adapted from Hong Kong’s most well known and longest-running comic, Young and Dangerous is a six-part anti-hero film (with three prequels and three spin-offs) that makes viewers root for the bad boys. The storyline revolves around triad leader Chan Ho Nam and his gang of delinquents Hung Hing, depicting life on the dark side as they brave the police and rival gangs while weaving in drama, humanity, strife, love, loyalty and tragedy all in one. The impact of Young and Dangerous goes far beyond cinematic experiences as it has also shaped Hong Kong culture with its influence - from hairstyles to language to its forever classic theme tune that's now an epic karaoke belt-out. 

Available on Netflix

Cold War 1 & 2

The Hong Kong film industry is known for producing action movies, especially in the subset of the crime genre, but where Cold War sets itself apart is with its added element of underlying political perspective. The movie begins with a missing police vehicle that then leads to the biggest conspiracy ever seen in Hong Kong as two Deputy Commissioners of Police fight for control over the investigation. Unique in comparison to the usual police flicks where the focus is placed on the front-line police fighting the crime, Cold War gives you ‘behind-the-scenes’ views of the police management and other government departments. The star-studded cast includes Aaron Kwok, Chow Yun Fat and Tong Leung Ka-Fai (who won his fourth Hong Kong Film Award for best actor for his outstanding performance). Cold War III is currently in the making, so there’s no better time than now to catch the first two instalments.

Available on Netflix and Disney+

God of Gamblers

God of Gamblers is one of the most influential films in Hong Kong since the late 80s. Recognised as one of the Best 100 Chinese Motion Pictures of all time by the Hong Kong Film Awards Association and bringing in significant box office results ($37 million), the unprecedented interest in God of Gamblers sparked a whole new genre of films about gambling since. The movie is based on Ko Chun (Chow Yun-fat), who is faced with different challengers who will stop at nothing for his title as the God of Gamblers. In an accident, he loses his memory but gains an apprentice, the mediocre gambler Knife (Andy Lau) who idolises him. As he tries to recall his past and pass on his forgotten skills to his new prodigy, he is met with his biggest gamble yet. The soundtrack of the film has become an icon in itself; the first few notes of the track is the cue for Ko Chun’s entrance and is highly recognised by most Hongkongers.

Available on Netflix

Stephen Chow movies

Hong Kong's comedy legend needs no further introduction. And lucky for you, Netflix has a whole archive of Stephen Chow movies for you to binge one by one. From classics like Fight Back to School, A Chinese Odyssey, Flirting Scholar, and Kung Fu Hustle, to lesser-known but equally hilarious titles such as Look Out, Officer! and The Mad Monk, you'll be thoroughly entertained the whole week just watching these.

Available on Netflix

Anita (Director’s Cut)

Anita made its mark in the local box office in 2021 as a biographical musical drama film chronicling Anita Mui’s legendary rise to superstardom. As an extension to the movie, a special director's cut featuring extra footage was released on Disney+ as a five-part miniseries. As one of the region’s most iconic female artists, the late Anita Mui – aka 'Madonna of the East' – is an award-winning Hong Kong singer and actress who has changed the Cantopop music scene forever. This special director’s cut gives fans a glimpse into her lesser-known personal life, including her camaraderie with Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung, her romantic relationships, and features numerous iconic songs to give audiences a fresh take on the movie.

Available on Disney+

