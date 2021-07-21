Best Korean dramas to binge watch in 2021
We round up some of the most talked-about K-dramas so far this year
2021 has been a busy year for Korean dramas, and now that we're past the mid-year mark, it’s time to round up on some of the best K-dramas that have kept us glued to our screens. From action-packed stories filled with zombies and serial killers to gripping dramas that will most definitely require a box of tissues in hand, here’s a look at some of the most binge-worthy Korean dramas in 2021 so far.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Although it’s not a full season like most Kingdom fans were hoping for, folks can still get their fix of zombie action with this 92-minute special episode. A spin-off to the first two seasons, Kingdom: Ashin of the North tells the backstory of Ashin – who made her first appearance in the final episode of season two – and her traumatic past that led her down a vengeful path. The episode will also shed light on the origin and secrets of the resurrection plant that brings people back from the dead, as well as the role Ashin plays in the Kingdom series. For those who have yet to start watching the main series, right now is a great time to start.
Available from July 23 on Netflix
Move to Heaven
Move to Heaven tells the touching story between Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and his ex-con uncle Sang-gu who suddenly became his guardian after Geu-ru’s father passed away. Working as trauma cleaners where they have to clear out and clean up the apartment and possessions of the deceased, the pair slowly begin to learn what it means to be a family as they uncover different stories left behind by those who have departed.
Available now on Netflix
Nevertheless
Looking for straight-up romance? Nevertheless is a heart-fluttering romance drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Park Jae-un is a happy-go-lucky art student with a nonchalant attitude towards love. Meanwhile, fellow art student Yoo Na-bi enjoys dating but is hesitant to fall in love again after a bitter experience with her first love. Both with different perspectives on love, the two meet and feel instantly drawn to one another. But as they get more romantically involved and feelings develop, the pair has to figure out whether they can step outside of their comfort zone and alter their approach towards love.
While the premise of Nevertheless may seem relatively humdrum, the series does make a refreshing turn away from the usual melodramatic storylines and unrealistic meet-cute moments that K-drama often brings.
Available now on Netflix
Taxi Driver
In this revenge-fuelled action-crime drama, Kim Do-gi is a vigilante who fights for justice for those who have been wronged. Working under the disguise of a ‘taxi driver’ for Rainbow Taxi, a secret organisation that offers ‘revenge call’ services for victims whom the law failed to protect, Do-gi and his team always make sure that justice is served in the grandest and most painful way possible. Some of the cases in the series are based on actual true events that took place in South Korea, so it’s especially satisfying to see the bad guys finally get what they deserve.
Available now on ViuTV
True Beauty
True Beauty is a swoon-worthy rom-com that follows 18-year-old high school student Lim Ju-Gyeong, who was constantly bullied for not being attractive enough. After feeling she’s finally had enough, Ju-Gyeong decides to master the art of makeup – with the help of online makeup tutorials – before transferring to a new school. Her transformation quickly earned her the title of a ‘goddess’ at school – though she secretly lives in fear of anyone seeing her without makeup – and get caught in a love triangle between Lee Su-ho, a handsome but aloof classmate, and Su-ho’s former best friend Han Seo-jun, the equally-handsome ‘bad boy’ of the school.
Ok, before you roll your eyes at this somewhat basic storyline, know that True Beauty was a very popular drama due to the realistic portrayal of everyday situations – namely, the impossible beauty standards and bullying in school – that many Koreans related to. Plus, who doesn’t like to daydream every now and then about being caught in the middle of a love triangle?
Available now on ViuTV
Vincenzo
If you still haven’t got around to watching Vincenzo, it’s not too late to start now. Quite possibly one of the most talked-about K-drama of 2021, this dark comedy stars Song Joong-ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who returns to South Korea in midst of a life-threatening mafia feud. Upon his return, Vincenzo sets out to retrieve a lumpsum of gold kept inside a secret underground volt in Geumga Plaza. In doing so, he forms a bond with the tenants of the plaza, including righteous lawyer Hong Yoo-chan and his daughter Hong Cha-young, who is also a lawyer in one of Korea’s biggest law firms. The trio works together to take down the evil corporation Babel Group and protect the tenants, but not without plenty of fists thrown in the air, tear-jerking moments, and genuine laugh out loud moments.
Available now on Netflix
Voice 4
It's not often that Korean dramas get renewed for multiple seasons, so, for Voice to have four seasons in total, that should be enough of a guarantee that this is a drama you don’t want to miss. Returning two years after its third season, this thriller drama will take you on one hell of a crime-solving rollercoaster ride. The general promise of Voice follows Kang Kwon-joo, a professional voice profiler with enhanced hearing, and the Golden Time team at the Emergency Call Centre as they race against time to save victims and solve crimes through voice analysis and Kwon-joo’s special ability.
In season four, get ready for some fresh thrills as a new string of challenges awaits the team. Pit against a serial killer who also has an ultra-sensitive hearing ability, Kwon-joo’s skills are put to the test. She has no choice but to team up with Detective Derek Jo, the leader of a Los Angeles Police Department squad. With an impressive record of chasing down criminals and zero tolerance for mistakes, Jo and Kwon-joo together form a formidable force to be reckoned with.
Season one and two are available on Netflix. Season three and four are available on ViuTV.
