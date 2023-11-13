Here's a quick snippet of the new Squid Game Virtuals VR experience!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Sandbox VR has partnered up with Netflix to present Squid Game Virtuals, an exciting new virtual reality gaming experience! Based on the immensely popular Netflix series, this immersive adventure puts you in the shoes of the contestants to compete in pulse-pounding mini-games and experience the thrill of survival.

Photograph: Courtesy Sandbox VR/Netflix

There are eight mini-games in total, and each session – which lasts around 30 minutes each – will allow you to play six of the games at random. From the infamous 'Red Light Green Light' to the nerve-wracking 'Cross the Bridge,' you'll get to play some of the most classic games from the show, alongside new exciting challenges like 'Catch and Match', where you must catch shapes, avoid spikes, and throw gold bombs to sabotage your opponents. The player with the highest score at the end will be crowned the ultimate winner! After the game, you'll also get to relive highlights from the session and chuckle over some of the best bits of the game.

Photograph: Courtesy Sandbox VR/Netflix

Whether you're visiting Sandbox VR with the whole crew or just with your bestie, there's also an option to choose between public and private sessions. Join a public session to meet fellow VR enthusiasts and share the experience, or opt for a private session to enjoy an exclusive adventure with your friends or colleagues.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Sandbox VR currently has two locations in Hong Kong, both of which can help you arrange private events, team-building activities, and birthday parties. They can also create a personalised virtual birthday party experience for customers, enabling them to celebrate their special day with loved ones in the most unique way.





Photograph: Joshua Lin

If you're a fan of the Squid Game series and want to take on the thrilling challenges of the games yourself, book a session at Sandbox VR now and put your skills to the test. The Squid Game Virtuals is priced at $345 to $370 per person, and each session can accommodate up to six players. For more information, visit the official Sandbox VR website.

Recommended stories:

Clockenflap announces full lineup and schedule

100 Hong Kong cha chaan tengs give away 10,000 cups of free milk tea

Best things to do in Hong Kong this November

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's happening in the city.