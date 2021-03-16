Best movies to watch in Hong Kong cinemas right now

As much as we love turning into a mouldy couch potato and binge watch whatever exciting new film or TV show Netflix throws at us, nothing quite beats the cinematic experience of being in a movie theatre. Whether you’re into terrifying jump-scares, intense fight scenes, or just a good old chuckle, you’ll find it all in this list of the hottest movies to catch in cinemas right now. We'll be regularly updating this list, too, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back for more updates! And don’t worry, no spoilers ahead – well, no promises but we’ll try our best.

(Please note that release dates may be subject to change)



RECOMMENDED: If you’re making plans for a movie date, be sure to read about the city’s current social distancing regulations before going to the cinemas! For a new cinema experience, you might want to check out Golden Scene Cinema, the latest movie house to open in Hong Kong.