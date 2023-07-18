Broadway Cinemathèque is one of the best in the city when it comes to showing indie flicks and world cinema offerings. Aside from film showings, the Yau Ma Tei venue also offers retrospective film programmes delving into the oeuvres of legendary filmmakers, introducing cinema luminaries to younger audiences to develop a new generation of cinephiles. The adjoining Kubrick Café is also a great place to grab a coffee and pick up some new books.
Hong Kong has no shortage of cinemas. You have the likes of big cinema chains boasting locations in shopping malls across the city, indie cinemas that showcase artsy flicks, as well as old-school venues that still keep things traditional. If you don't know where to look, we've put together a list of the best cinemas in Hong Kong to suit every movie buff in town.
