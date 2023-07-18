Hong Kong has no shortage of cinemas. You have the likes of big cinema chains boasting locations in shopping malls across the city, indie cinemas that showcase artsy flicks, as well as old-school venues that still keep things traditional. If you don't know where to look, we've put together a list of the best cinemas in Hong Kong to suit every movie buff in town.



RECOMMENDED: After you're sorted on where to go, find out what's on show with our roundup of the best movies to catch this month.