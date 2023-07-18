Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cineart JP
Photograph: Courtesy Cineart JP

Best Hong Kong cinemas and movie theatres

Your guide to multiplex cinemas, art-house movie theatres, and more

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Hong Kong has no shortage of cinemas. You have the likes of big cinema chains boasting locations in shopping malls across the city, indie cinemas that showcase artsy flicks, as well as old-school venues that still keep things traditional. If you don't know where to look, we've put together a list of the best cinemas in Hong Kong to suit every movie buff in town.

RECOMMENDED: After you're sorted on where to go, find out what's on show with our roundup of the best movies to catch this month.

Best Hong Kong cinemas and movie theatres

Broadway Cinemathèque
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey

Broadway Cinemathèque

  • Cinemas
  • Yau Ma Tei

Broadway Cinemathèque is one of the best in the city when it comes to showing indie flicks and world cinema offerings. Aside from film showings, the Yau Ma Tei venue also offers retrospective film programmes delving into the oeuvres of legendary filmmakers, introducing cinema luminaries to younger audiences to develop a new generation of cinephiles. The adjoining Kubrick Café is also a great place to grab a coffee and pick up some new books.

Read more
Cineart JP
Photograph: Courtesy Cineart JP

Cineart JP

  • Cinemas
  • Causeway Bay

Cineart JP is the third Cineart House location in Hong Kong. Decked out with Cineart House's signature mint green colour,, the cinema spans two floors, with a total of 658 seats across two screening houses. The first house boasts 380 seats – making it the largest screen house on Hong Kong Island in terms of seat capacity – and is equipped with a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos sound system, while the second house has 278 seats and features Barco 4K Laser projectors to deliver a high-quality cinematic experience. 

Read more
Advertising
Cinema City, Mong Kok
Photograph: Courtesy Langham Place

Cinema City, Mong Kok

  • Film
  • Mong Kok

Situated in the heart of Mong Kok, this flagship Cinema City location features six theatres and a total of 1,102 seats. The cinema was also the first to introduce 4DX theatre in Hong Kong, which uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver motion and environmental effects like breezes and smoky explosions to create an immersive cinematic experience for moviegoers.

Read more
Golden Scene Cinema
Photograph: Cara Hung

Golden Scene Cinema

  • Art
  • Kennedy Town

Golden Scene Cinema is Kennedy Town's very own independent cinema that opened its doors in 2021. The cinema boasts four houses with 283 seats in total and screens local productions, international blockbusters, as well as a selection of art films.

Read more
Advertising
Grand Ocean
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City

Grand Ocean

  • Cinemas
  • Multiplex
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Grand Ocean is one of Hong Kong’s stateliest old-school movie theatres, located just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Star Ferry Terminal and Harbour City. There's only one screen at the cinema but it boasts an impressive 456 seats. So if you're tired of dinky screens and are seeking a more epic feel next time you go to the pictures, Grand Ocean's massive auditorium should do the trick.

Read more
K11 Art House
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey

K11 Art House

  • Cinemas
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

K11 Art House by MCL is home to 12 screening houses, one of which is an IMAX house that seats up to 368 people and features Hong Kong's first IMAX laser projection system. In addition to mainstream movie releases, K11 Art House also offers alternative entertainment programs and special cultural spotlights

Read more
Advertising
Lux Theatre
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Lux Theatre

  • Cinemas
  • Whampoa

A traditional Hong Kong-style theatre in Hung Hom, Lux Theatre opened in the 70s and everything here has been kept the same since its opening. There are old movie posters everywhere, along with vintage items such as an old-style weight scale and a film projector. The theatre still uses paper tickets to mark down seat numbers by hand, so be sure to save the ticket for a keepsake. 

Read more
M+ cinema
Photograph: Courtesy M+ Cinema

M+ cinema

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

Head to the M+ Cinema for everything from feature films and documentaries to video art, restored classics, and indie titles. There are three screening houses of various sizes (180 seats, 60 seats, and 40 seats), each furnished with fabrics by renowned Danish design company Kvadra and seats by Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau, along with state-of-the-art projection and sound systems to ensure that the films can be screened as closely as possible to their original formats. 

Read more
Advertising
The Metroplex
Photograph: Courtesy The Metroplex

The Metroplex

  • Cinemas
  • Multiplex
  • Kowloon Bay

With nine houses and a total seating capacity of 1,129, The Metroplex may not be the easiest of cinemas to get to as it's located within KITEC, Kowloon Bay. But of course, that also means that screenings are rarely very busy, which is a definite advantage if you ask us. There are also three VIP houses suitable for around 20 guests, making it perfect for group bookings.

Read more
Movie Movie Cityplaza
Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza

Movie Movie Cityplaza

  • Film
  • Taikoo Shing

Moviegoers would feel right at home at this concept cinema that combines culture and lifestyle. Movie Movie Cityplaza offers audiences an eclectic film programming that’s a little less mainstream. A go-to spot for film festival screenings and re-runs of classic movies, Movie Movie is also one of the few cinemas in Hong Kong that screens theatrical performances including National Theatre Live and Bolshoi Ballet. You can also enjoy specialty coffee and light refreshments, along with regular art and cultural events, in the adjoining cultural and art space, House by Kubrick. 

Read more
Advertising
Palace IFC
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Yeunamchgoa 20533

Palace IFC

  • Cinemas
  • Multiplex
  • Central

A trip to Palace IFC makes for a swish cinema experience. Clean and comfortable, this spot is always a reliable option. In addition to showing local and Hollywood blockbusters, Palace IFC also offers a variety of foreign-language films and stage productions for those seeking something different. With five houses and 544 seats, you'll have plenty of space to kick back and enjoy the show.

Read more
Premiere Cinemas, Elements
Photograph: Courtesy Elements

Premiere Cinemas, Elements

  • Cinemas
  • Multiplex
  • West Kowloon

On the second floor of Elements shopping mall sits Premiere Elements, a 12-house cinema (with a total of 1,567 seats!) that screens a wide array of films ranging from Hollywood blockbusters and indie premieres to arthouse flicks. The cinema also regularly plays host to film festivals and special screenings like concerts, ballets, musicals, and even broadcasts of live sporting events. For a more intimate setting, book the VIP house that's designed for only 23 patrons.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.