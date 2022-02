2022 is set to be a truly exciting year for cinephiles in town. Whether you’re into action movies, rom-coms, animations, thrillers, or superhero films, there’s a whole list of local and international blockbusters you can look forward to seeing in Hong Kong this year. Here are just some of the most exciting ones we can’t wait to see!

We'll be regularly updating this list, so keep coming back for more. (Release dates may be subject to change)

RECOMMENDED: Sexiest Asian films to watch when you are alone, 10 hilarious Korean variety shows you should be watching