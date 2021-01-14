Asian erotic films to keep you steamy this winter

Forget Fifty Shades of Grey, the East's own cinematic erotica offers a treasure trove of films that span various unconventional topics and underline each country's attitude towards sex, sexuality, and taboos. With plots that range from the mystical, sinister, and sometimes humorous, to the completely bizarre, you'll surely find something that will ignite your repressed carnal desires. And since these films are made locally, it eschews the somewhat offensive Western fantasy that is commonly projected to this side of the world.

Aside from Hong Kong's sensual offering to the film industry, let us take you to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand through this list of Asian erotica that should be on your radar.



