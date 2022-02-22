Hong Kong
Inventing Anna
Photograph: Courtesy Netflix/David GiesbrechtInventing Anna

Binge-worthy shows you should be watching right now

Get comfy with these

Jenny Leung
Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Jenny Leung
&
Fontaine Cheng
Thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+, we're blessed with an endless source of online entertainment. So, whether you're keeping safe at home or just need a distraction from what's going on in the city right now, there's everything from all-time classics to recent releases that are just a few clicks away. Keep scrolling to see our pick of the most binge-worthy shows to help get you through the day.

RECOMMENDED: Prefer to check out the local talent? Then work your way through the top 100 Hong Kong movies.

Recent releases

All of Us Are Dead

View on: Netflix

If you loved movies like Train to Busan and #Alive or the hit Netflix series Kingdom, then you'll know that Korea does not mess around when it comes to zombies. All of Us Are Dead is a 12-episode series that follows a group of high school students who find themselves trapped and in need of rescue from a zombie invasion at their school. With no food, water, internet, or even a landline, the students must come together and fight for survival – evening if that means killing your friends and throwing them off buildings.

Inventing Anna

View on: Netflix

Inspired by the New York Magazine article ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People’ by Jessica Pressler, Inventing Anna tells the story of Anna Delvey, who conspired her way to the top of New York’s social scene and stole millions of dollars posing as a rich German heiress. Vivian Kent, a journalist with a lot to prove, investigates the case and in doing so, forms an odd love-hate relationship with Anna as she tries to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Snowdrop

View on: Disney+

Starring top Korean actor Jung Hae-in alongside Jisoo from arguably the most popular Korean girl group Blackpink, Snowdrop is a romantic drama series that tells a heartwarming story of a young couple living in Seoul in the late 1980s. Brought to you by the creators behind the 2019 huge K-drama hit Skycastle, it's the perfect show to curl up in bed with.

The classics

Breaking Bad

View on: Netflix

Oh, you know, it’s only one of the most well known award-winning crime drama series to hit our screens. But in case you haven’t seen it, or you’re in need of a rewatch, Breaking Bad is now available on Netflix, so you can catch Bryan Cranston playing an average mild-mannered American man who becomes a feared drug lord. 

Absolutely Fabulous

View on: Amazon Prime

Love a bit of Eddy and Patsy, darling? This classic sitcom is set in the world of fashion and PR and surrounds best friends Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone played by Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley who often find themselves in a drunken stupor and end up in some really wild and hilarious situations. The sitcom is British comedy gold and one worth replaying time and time again. You can even end it all with Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie on Amazon too.

The Sopranos

View on: HBO GO

Considered one of the essential shows to watch, The Sopranos is said to have changed American TV forever. The story revolves around Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, and his endeavour in balancing day to day family life in New Jersey and heading a criminal organisation. A classic to watch that will have you saying “Ay, Tone!” in no time.

Our favourite shows

WandaVision

View on: Disney+

Based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff, or the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany), WandaVision is one of the hottest Marvel miniseries to hit Disney+. The show has been described as a cross between MCU (Marvel Comics Universe) and The Truman Show in classic sitcom-style, featuring the weird and wonderful life of superheroes in suburbia.

The Flight Attendant

View on: HBO Go

This American comedy-drama/thriller is based on a novel of the same name. Starring Kaley Cuoco, whom you may remember from the Big Bang series, the story revolves around, you guessed it, a flight attendant that falls for a passenger on one of her transatlantic flights. Her predicament, however, begins when she wakes up in a hotel room with a bloody corpse beside her.

Lupin

View on: Netflix

Inspired by Arsène Lupin, a fictional French gentleman thief and master of disguise, Lupin follows the character Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy of Les Intouchables and Jurassic World, who is also a professional thief. The mystery crime thriller will have you on the edge of your seat as he seeks to avenge his father who has been accused of a crime he didn't commit. 

The Boys

View on: Amazon Prime

In a world where superheroes are akin to celebrities, and sometimes even politicians, a group of vigilantes, or The Boys, decide to take them, and the multi-billion dollar corporation that manages and monetises them, on in a bid to expose their corruption. The series is an edgy, comedic, and sometimes dark and disturbing take on superheroes with great character arcs that'll reel you in from the get-go.

The Queen's Gambit

View on: Netflix

Who knew chess could be so exciting! The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anna Taylor-Joy, is a drama series based on a novel of the same name and named after a chess move. The coming-of-age story is about a young girl that learns how to play chess in a 1950s orphanage before her raw talent for the game is realised. It follows her journey, all the ups and downs, to chess stardom and is full of compelling moments and witty quips played brilliantly by Taylor-Joy.

Ted Lasso

View on: Apple TV+

This American comedy is the dose of feel-good positivity that you didn’t know you needed. The story follows US American football coach Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who is recruited to manage a struggling football team in London despite having zero experience in the game. The unique blend of American hopefulness and dry British humour is seamlessly woven into the story and works so well, that it'll make you want to click the next episode each time.

