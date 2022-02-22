Binge-worthy shows you should be watching right now

All of Us Are Dead
View on: Netflix
If you loved movies like Train to Busan and #Alive or the hit Netflix series Kingdom, then you'll know that Korea does not mess around when it comes to zombies. All of Us Are Dead is a 12-episode series that follows a group of high school students who find themselves trapped and in need of rescue from a zombie invasion at their school. With no food, water, internet, or even a landline, the students must come together and fight for survival – evening if that means killing your friends and throwing them off buildings.