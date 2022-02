The city’s fifth pandemic wave has put Hong Kong’s public healthcare system under immense pressure with overcrowded hospitals and overstretched healthcare workers. If you’re showing preliminary symptoms but are hesitant to visit testing centres, you may want to consider purchasing a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit to get your results as quickly as within 10 minutes. Here’s a quick guide on what you need to know, deets on some of the self-testing kits that are available on the market right now, as well as where they can be purchased via online stores such as Mannings, Pricerite, ParknShop and more.

Please check with individual outlets for the latest availability of different kits.

