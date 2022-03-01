So, you’ve tested positive. Now what?

With cases soaring up to over 50,000 plus cases, the risk of catching Covid-19 is more real than ever as seen in Hong Kong since the pandemic began. But with the most stringent restrictions thus far, and an imminent fear of lockdown looming over us, aside from the safety precautions we know all too well, the next best thing is to be informed about what to do if in the case we do test positive.

The city has flocked to rapid antigen test (RAT) kits like how surgical masks, toilet rolls, and vegetables were once the cause of quite the frenzy. With the backlog of testing done by the Centre for Health and Protection (CHP), the government is now accepting home kit test results. So, how do you go about testing and reporting your case? Read below for the full information.

