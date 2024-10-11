Hong Kong’s very own Olympic swimmers Stephanie Au and Camille Cheng partnered up with their ex-teammate Jamie Yeung last year to found Mind the Waves, an organisation that looks after youths’ mental wellbeing. This Friday, they’ve organised a day’s worth of activities in Tai Hang, all geared towards relieving stress and improving mental health.

Drop by the Side Space art gallery to find the Mind Cloud, a communal canvas on which people are encouraged to dump their emotions and stressors. They can even be your deepest, darkest secrets – you can simply cover it all up with more acrylic paint! Mind the Waves has also arranged for professionals to be there for free peer support, a short therapy session, or just a chat. Slots are running out, so secure your spot for free by registering your interest.

Stroll just a few minutes away to MiU Training for some mindful movement – there will be hour-long sessions of yoga and pilates to strengthen the body as well as the mind. Visitors to the Self Care Fair can also drop by Bogu Pets Grooming & Coffee for a free coffee as long as availability lasts. If, like these inspirational athletes, you also believe that strength is just as much mental as it is physical, then grab your pup and drop by Tai Hang for a rejuvenating day with like-minded folks!