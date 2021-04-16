Tai Hang: Ultimate guide
We list the best places to eat, drink, and experience in this charming little neighbourhood
Just a stone’s throw away from the ever-bustling Causeway Bay (and often overshadowed by it), Tai Hang offers a rare pocket of respite that’s often hard to find on Hong Kong Island. Home to a funky array of indie cafes, hidden shops, local eateries, and historic landmarks, this charming neighbourhood is an understatedly hip area that we’ll never get tired of visiting. Here are just some of our favourite spots to hit up in Tai Hang, most of which offer delivery and takeaway options too.
If you do decide to visit any of the recommended venues below, please be sure to follow the city’s current social distancing guidelines, be responsible, and apply healthy and hygienic practices.
Jump to a section:
What is Tai Hang known for?
Come Mid-Autumn Festival – which usually takes place in late September to early October – locals from around the city gather in Tai Hang for the annual Fire Dragon Dance, one of the most spectacular traditions during the festival. This ancient ritual sees a 67 metre-long dragon (the head alone weighs 48kg) with 72,000 incense sticks burning on its body, being carried through the streets of Tai Hang by hundreds of performers. The event happens over the course of three days, and is by far one of the most important and famous things that Tai Hang is known for.
Why do we love it?
There are surprises to be found around every corner in this neighbourhood. Whether you’re looking to shop for some unusual, quirky tidbits, enjoy a top-notch meal, or hoping to take in some local history, you’re bound to find something to fall in love with over and over again.
How do I get to Tai Hang?
Get off at Tin Hau MTR station and take exit A1. Once you're on ground level, cross the road, turn right, and walk down King's Road. Then, turn left when you get to Tung Lo Wan Road. Continue walking for another five minutes or so and before you know it, you've reached the neighbourhood of Tai Hang.
Map of Tai Hang
Where to eat
Somewhat of a landmark in Tai Hang, Bing Kee Cha Dong has been serving up local bites in a quiet alley for over half a century. Foodies come far and wide from around the city for their pork chop noodles and Hong Kong-style milk tea. For more traditional eats, head to Shun Hing Cha Chaan Teng, which sits just across the street from Bing Kee, for arguably the best char siu egg rice in town.
Chin Jor Fan Tong
Apart from establishments that have been in the neighbourhood for many decades, a slew of modern cafes and restaurants are also popular destinations. One of our favourite places to hit up is Chin Jor Fan Tong. Hidden behind a set of white, archaic shopfront gates, which makes for a cool contrast with the neon-lit, pop-art strewn interior, the restaurant plates up a range of choose-your-own noodle dishes where diners can pick different soup bases, spice levels, noodle types, and toppings for a tailor-made slurping experience.
Plumcot
Other eateries not to miss out on include Dough Kitchen, perfect for Italian comfort food, Tipsy Restaurant and Bar, which specialises in European fare, as well as Plumcot, a small patisserie that specialises in artisanal ice cream, cakes, and French pastries. And if you're looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, head to online cookie store Cookie Vission's first brick-and-mortar shop on Wun Sha Street for everything from classic cookies and ice cream sandwiches to big boy milkshakes and other beverages to pair with the sweet treats.
Where to drink
Hongkongers love coffee, whether it's for a caffeinated kick to keep you going in the office or something to enjoy on a lazy Sunday afternoon, a cup of quality coffee can go a long way. Taking up the space of a two-storey pre-war tenement building, Sonne CAD is for the serious coffee drinkers. Step through its grand wooden doors and be pleasantly greeted by a warming coffee aroma in the air. The shop specialises in pour-over and cold-brews, and offers locally-roasted as well as single-origin coffee from around the world. Take a seat by the bar table and chat with the barista about what best suits your palate, or head upstairs to enjoy a quiet afternoon of people-watching.
Unar Coffee Company
Another unmissable java joint in Tai Hang is Unar Coffee Company, which serves up exceptional drinks using Italian coffee beans, and is well known for their unique sips such as Shakerato (ice-shaken coffee) and cafe latte that comes in flavours like cucumber, crème brûlée, chocolate cookie, and more.
Second Draft
For imbibers, check out Second Draft. This neighbourhood gastropub has an excellent selection of craft beers on tap, including local favourites such as Young Master and Heroes. Pair your booze with their pan-Asian-inspired pub grub menu and you're set for an excellent night out.
Where to shop
Aside from places to eat and drink, Tai Hang is also home to many quirky, local shops. Quietly tucked away along Sun Chun Street, The Minimal is a treasure trove filled with everything from vintage homeware items to rare toys and collectables. Every piece here is unique and very random, but they all somehow fit together perfectly.
Kanamono
A few doors down from The Minimal, Kanamono might just be the coolest hardware store you'll ever come across in Hong Kong. The shop sources tools from all around the world – though, shop owner and interior designer Sammi has a particular soft spot for Japanese products – with everything arranged in an orderly fashion and artfully decorated to inspire DIYers as soon as they step inside.
The Shophouse
The Shophouse is a five-storey Grade III listed pre-war tong lau (tenement building) that has been renovated by creative agency Unveil Limited to cultivate a space to showcase artworks from local and overseas creators, as well as fashion items on the floors above.
Historic landmarks
Another reason for our love of Tai Hang is the historic landmarks that sit harmoniously with the area’s abundance of unique shops and cafes, and perhaps the most famous of all is the Haw Par Mansion. Built in 1935 by Haw Aw-boon, aka ‘The King of Tiger Balm’, the mansion's garden was Hong Kong’s first-ever theme park before it was torn down and replaced by a residential complex. Fortunately, the mansion itself stayed, and was converted into a private music school known as The Haw Par Music Farm in 2017. The mansion's garden and lobby are open to the public to visit for free.
Other landmarks worth visiting include the Lin Fa Temple, a semi-octagonal-shaped structure dedicated to Kwun Yam, The Goddess of Mercy. Step inside and marvel at the dragon-themed mural on the ceiling – a homage to the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance – and try the kau chim fortune-telling sticks, which can be interpreted by the experts at the temple.
Where to stay
Little Tai Hang is the perfect spot to call home as a visitor to Hong Kong or, alternatively, a fab spot for a Hongkonger to grab a staycation. The rooms are spacious with modern, quirky decor and ridiculously comfy beds. Harbour view rooms also boast a magnificent view over to the ICC. All rooms come with a snazzy Apple TV and some also have a balcony and/or bathtubs. There’s even a 24-hour fitness room that’s surprisingly well decked out for a small boutique hotel.
