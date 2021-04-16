Just a stone’s throw away from the ever-bustling Causeway Bay (and often overshadowed by it), Tai Hang offers a rare pocket of respite that’s often hard to find on Hong Kong Island. Home to a funky array of indie cafes, hidden shops, local eateries, and historic landmarks, this charming neighbourhood is an understatedly hip area that we’ll never get tired of visiting. Here are just some of our favourite spots to hit up in Tai Hang, most of which offer delivery and takeaway options too.

What is Tai Hang known for?

Come Mid-Autumn Festival – which usually takes place in late September to early October – locals from around the city gather in Tai Hang for the annual Fire Dragon Dance, one of the most spectacular traditions during the festival. This ancient ritual sees a 67 metre-long dragon (the head alone weighs 48kg) with 72,000 incense sticks burning on its body, being carried through the streets of Tai Hang by hundreds of performers. The event happens over the course of three days, and is by far one of the most important and famous things that Tai Hang is known for.

Why do we love it?

There are surprises to be found around every corner in this neighbourhood. Whether you’re looking to shop for some unusual, quirky tidbits, enjoy a top-notch meal, or hoping to take in some local history, you’re bound to find something to fall in love with over and over again.

How do I get to Tai Hang?

Get off at Tin Hau MTR station and take exit A1. Once you're on ground level, cross the road, turn right, and walk down King's Road. Then, turn left when you get to Tung Lo Wan Road. Continue walking for another five minutes or so and before you know it, you've reached the neighbourhood of Tai Hang.

Map of Tai Hang