With the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour Extension and the new Exhibition Centre MTR Station officially opening on May 15, there's no better time than now to explore the vibrant neighbourhood of Wan Chai. To help you navigate the area a little better, here are some of the best things to eat, drink, and do in Wan Chai. You can thank us later.

What is Wan Chai known for?

Once notoriously known as Hong Kong's red light district, Wan Chai is filled with a diversity of bars, pubs, and nightclubs.

Why do we love it?

Aside from its nightlife, Wan Chai is also home to some of the most interesting architecture, top restaurants, hidden shops, and cultural spots. There's really not much you can't find here.



How do I get to Wan Chai?

The easiest way is by MTR, but if you're already on Hong Kong Island, consider taking the tram so you can take in the views and streetscape along the way.

