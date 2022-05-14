Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Blue House Cluster Wan Chai
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Wan Chai: Ultimate guide

A vibrant neighbourhood to explore

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

With the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour Extension and the new Exhibition Centre MTR Station officially opening on May 15, there's no better time than now to explore the vibrant neighbourhood of Wan Chai. To help you navigate the area a little better, here are some of the best things to eat, drink, and do in Wan Chai. You can thank us later.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What is Wan Chai known for?
Once notoriously known as Hong Kong's red light district, Wan Chai is filled with a diversity of bars, pubs, and nightclubs.

Why do we love it?
Aside from its nightlife, Wan Chai is also home to some of the most interesting architecture, top restaurants, hidden shops, and cultural spots. There's really not much you can't find here.

How do I get to Wan Chai?
The easiest way is by MTR, but if you're already on Hong Kong Island, consider taking the tram so you can take in the views and streetscape along the way.

Map of Hung Hom 

Where to eat
Photograph: Courtesy Samsen

Where to eat

Wan Chai has a world of cuisine to offer. Take your palate on a trip around Asia and pay a visit to restaurants like Samsen for excellent Thai food, Le Garçon Saigon for Vietnamese fare, or 1963 Treee for Taiwanese gourmet. If you're after something a little closer to home, chow down on tasty dim sum at Woo Cheong Tea House.

For those who prefer Western cuisine, settle down at Crust Italian, which offers a taste of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, or head to 22 Ships for a range of traditional yet modern multi-regional tapas dishes. We also love heading to Pici for fresh, hand-rolled pasta dishes.

Photograph: Courtesy JaJa

And if you're hoping to also feed your camera, be sure to visit Insta-famous joints such as JaJa, a colourful vegetarian restaurant serving up everything from Asian delights to all the pasta and pizza you need to satisfy your carb cravings; and Bakehouse, the highly popular bakery with all sorts of oven-fresh treats worth drooling over.

↑ Back to top

Where to drink
Photograph: Courtesy Kuromaru

Where to drink

One of our favourite bars in Wan Chai is Mizunara: The Library, a quiet whisky bar hidden above Lockhart Road, for their exquisite cocktails, extensive whisky list, and attentive service. Fans of Mizunara can also visit the newly opened Western-Japanese restaurant, Maison Meiji, where you'll find handcrafted shochu and awamori cocktails by the team behind Mizunara in the Kuromaru lounge. 

Photograph: Courtesy The Baker and The Bottleman

For wine lovers, check out The Baker & The Bottleman's wine bar, which offers a well-curated menu by master sommelier Pierre Brunelli (one of only over 200 master sommeliers in the world) with organic and biodynamic wines from sustainable and ethical winegrowers around the world.

Photograph: Courtesy Omotesando Koffee

If you're looking for a caffeine fix, Omotesando Koffee at Lee Tung Avenue, the first overseas branch of the famous Tokyo coffee shop, will do you justice with their quality java. Aussie-inspired cafe Ninetys also has excellent lattes and Australian-style brunch food by day, and a creative dinner menu along with a selection of wine, sake and craft beers by night.

↑ Back to top

Advertising
Things to see and do
Photograph: Courtesy Viva Blue House

Things to see and do

A visit to the Blue House cluster is a must for history buffs in Wan Chai. Built in the 1920s, the colourful landmark comprises residential flats, restaurants, a community service centre, and Hong Kong House of Stories, a unique gallery space dedicated to recording and preserving the city’s cultural heritage. After your visit, make your way up Stone Nullah Lane to visit the impressive Pak Tai Temple, one of the largest temples on Hong Kong Island built in 1863 by local residents.

For a spot of art and culture, the Hong Kong Arts Centre is an excellent place to start as the venue often has a series of exhibitions, performances, and screenings on show for the public. Culture vultures can also explore further into the Wan Chai neighbourhood to find street art by local and international artists for the HKWalls festival in 2019 (follow this map to discover them all!), or make their way to Foo Tak Building, where a handful of independent bookstores, galleries, handicraft shops, and artist studios reside. Last but not least, be sure to visit Odd One Out, a local art shop and exhibition space showcasing a range of fun and quirky artworks by a mixed pool of international and local artists.

Photograph: Courtesy Gov HK

Not into art? Then head over to HarbourChill, a themed harbourfront space located next to the Wan Chai Ferry Pier, and rent a pedal boat at the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct (Phase 2) to enjoy paddling within Victoria Harbour. After the excursion, treat yourself to some pampering and visit Plateau Spa at the Grand Hyatt to try the signature hot stone Plateau Massage or the lymphatic drainage Hong Kong Massage.

↑ Back to top

Where to stay
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Where to stay

There are numerous hotel options in Wan Chai, but you can't go wrong staying at luxurious hotels such as the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong or The St.Regis Hong Kong, where you can enjoy stunning harbourviews and fine dining options. 

Photograph: Courtesy The Hair Hong Kong | Zoku

For something a little more affordable, opt for a stay at The Hari Hong Kong, which opened its doors in December, 2020. Located between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai, the hotel offers views of the bustling city, and is home to Italian restaurant Lucciola and Zoku, a lounge-style Japanese restaurant with an attached terrace bar that provides an open-air experience. Perfect for date nights.

↑ Back to top

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.