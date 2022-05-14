Where to eat
Wan Chai has a world of cuisine to offer. Take your palate on a trip around Asia and pay a visit to restaurants like Samsen for excellent Thai food, Le Garçon Saigon for Vietnamese fare, or 1963 Treee for Taiwanese gourmet. If you're after something a little closer to home, chow down on tasty dim sum at Woo Cheong Tea House.
For those who prefer Western cuisine, settle down at Crust Italian, which offers a taste of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, or head to 22 Ships for a range of traditional yet modern multi-regional tapas dishes. We also love heading to Pici for fresh, hand-rolled pasta dishes.
Photograph: Courtesy JaJa
And if you're hoping to also feed your camera, be sure to visit Insta-famous joints such as JaJa, a colourful vegetarian restaurant serving up everything from Asian delights to all the pasta and pizza you need to satisfy your carb cravings; and Bakehouse, the highly popular bakery with all sorts of oven-fresh treats worth drooling over.