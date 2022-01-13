Hong Kong
Timeout

The best hourly hotels in Hong Kong

Our city’s best spots for a quick rendezvous

Time Out Hong Kong
Danielle Goldstein
With family members or roommates often hanging around, it can be tough finding sufficient privacy for an sexy sesh at home. It’s an old problem in Hong Kong but, fortunately, enterprising individuals have long been catering to lovers’ needs to get away and get it on. Forget romantic hotels, if you’re dying for a moment of seduction – well, maybe more like an hour or two – you need one of the best short-stay hotels in the city.

RECOMMENDED: Not one for romance? Try a staycation steeped in heritage

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best short-stay hotels in Hong Kong

Corinne Hotel

Corinne Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Kowloon Tong

Just up the road from one of Bruce Lee’s former homes, Corinne is a well-managed love hotel with decent quality rooms that give standard Hong Kong hotels a run for their money. They're surprisingly well decorated and comfortable. You'll get the privacy you’re craving here.

Hotel Victoria

Hotel Victoria

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai

Having celebrated their thirty-fifth birthday in 2021, it's safe to say that Hotel Victoria is doing something right with Hong Kong's couples. It could be due to its proximity to the business district, or perhaps it's the discreet side entrance, but whatever the reason you're sure to enjoy a comfy, albeit quick, stop in the Vic.

ML28

ML28

Situated in Kowloon, one of Hong Kong's more amorous districts, ML28 caters for adults only. Facilities are on the basic side, but there are a whole bunch of themed rooms, which is fun, and each has a bed if, ultimately, you still want to get frisky in comfort. The themes include S&M dungeon, doctor's clinic, the metro, and a classroom with added saucy anime drawings pinned to the board.

Mingle At The Eden
Booking.com

Mingle At The Eden

  • Hotels
  • Central

Single and ready to mingle? You could do a lot worse than hooking up at this Central venue. Discretely located down a quiet side street, Mingle at the Eden offers comfortably kitted out rooms with queen-size beds as standard. The VIP Room has a round bed and mirrored ceiling, while the Super VIP Room boasts a draped four-poster king-sized bed and sofa, plus a jacuzzi tub and stereo system. Rooms can be rented in two- or three-hour blocks, but there’s also an overnight package available after 1am if you’re out late.

Check prices
Park Excellent Hotel

Park Excellent Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai

Love hotels aren’t just clustered in Kowloon Tong. Wan Chai has its fair share too. One of the better bookings in the area is Park Excellent, a trusty Hennessy Road spot with affordable rates for two hours – plus a minibar in every room.

